CloudNett and V2 Cloud Help SMBs Reduce IT Burden as AI Accelerates the Cybersecurity Arms Race

Joint initiative combines managed security operations, SOC 2-certified services, and virtual cloud computing to help small and medium-sized businesses operate with enterprise-grade resilience.

QUEBEC CITY AND HANOVER, PA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at ChannelCon 2026 CloudNett and V2 Cloud reaffirmed their joint initiative to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) modernize IT operations and strengthen cybersecurity at a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the cyber threat landscape.

For many SMBs, the challenge is no longer simply maintaining computers and servers. It is protecting increasingly complex technology environments against rapidly evolving threats without the budget, staffing, or specialized expertise available to large enterprises. AI has dramatically increased the speed at which cybercriminals can discover and exploit security weaknesses. At the same time, businesses are expected to support hybrid work, maintain regulatory compliance, ensure business continuity, and keep employees productive.

According to the ITRC more than 80 percent of SMBs reported being the victim of a cybercrime in 2025 with AI-enabled attacks the leading cause of security or data breaches. The result is an IT burden and security risk that continues to grow faster than most SMBs can manage without help.

"Our clients want enterprise-grade security and reliability without building an enterprise-sized IT department. That's exactly what CloudNett and V2 Cloud enable together" said Josh Cockley, President of CloudNett.

Traditional endpoint-centric computing leaves organizations responsible for managing individual devices, each representing a potential attack surface. As AI-powered attacks become more capable of discovering vulnerabilities, keeping every endpoint consistently protected has become increasingly difficult for organizations with limited IT resources.

CloudNett addresses this challenge through a proactive managed services model that combines 24×7 operational support with continuous cybersecurity monitoring, Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and strategic technology guidance. Rather than reacting to incidents after they occur, CloudNett continuously monitors client environments, investigates suspicious activity, responds to emerging threats, and helps clients maintain a resilient security posture.

A key differentiator is CloudNett's SOC 2 certification. While many MSPs follow security best practices, comparatively few invest in the independent auditing, operational discipline, documentation, and continuous controls required to achieve SOC 2 certification. For organizations operating in regulated industries—including healthcare, financial services, accounting, and professional services—working with a SOC 2-certified technology partner provides independent validation that critical security and operational controls have been formally executed.

"Our customers rely on us to protect some of their most important business systems and applications," Cockley added. "SOC 2 certification reflects our commitment to building security into every aspect of how we deliver managed services."

Another important component of CloudNett's strategy is virtual cloud computing.

Instead of distributing business applications and sensitive company data across large numbers of physical PCs, CloudNett leverages the V2 Cloud virtual cloud computing environment to centralize computing inside professionally managed cloud infrastructure. Users securely access only the applications and resources they are authorized to use while business data remains within controlled cloud environments rather than being stored on endpoint devices.

This centralized operating model significantly reduces organizational risk while substantially boosting efficiency. New users can be provisioned within minutes and access can be revoked easily for contractors or departing employees without having to find and retrieve data from dispersed devices. Compromised endpoints no longer expose sensitive business data because the data never resides on the endpoint itself. Backup, disaster recovery, monitoring, and administrative controls become substantially simpler while organizations benefit from consistent security policies.

CloudNett also leverages V2 Cloud's application publishing capabilities to provide secure application access without relying on traditional VPN architectures. By publishing only the applications users need—instead of exposing entire corporate networks—organizations reduce opportunities for lateral movement during ransomware attacks while limiting unnecessary access between systems. Application-level isolation further strengthens security by reducing exposure if individual credentials or devices are compromised.

Standardization is another major advantage. Because every virtual workspace is built on a consistent platform, CloudNett technicians can deploy, support, and secure client environments more efficiently, enabling faster response times, simplified operations, and more predictable service delivery. At the same time, highly skilled engineers can better focus on strategic initiatives with their clients.

"Virtual cloud computing changes the economics of IT," said Peter Duff, CEO of V2 Cloud. "Rather than continually chasing threats across distributed endpoints, organizations can secure, manage, and govern computing from a centralized platform. That allows businesses to reduce complexity while improving resilience. It is a pleasure to work with CloudNett to provide SMBs with the enterprise-grade security that they need."

As AI continues to accelerate both business innovation and cyber threats, CloudNett and V2 Cloud believe the future belongs to organizations that simplify and standardize IT. By combining enterprise-grade managed security services with centrally managed virtual cloud computing, SMBs can improve cybersecurity, reduce operational overhead, strengthen compliance, and focus on growing their businesses instead of managing infrastructure.

About CloudNett

CloudNett is a SOC 2-certified managed services provider delivering proactive IT management, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and strategic technology consulting for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its 24×7 support, Security Operations Center capabilities, MDR and EDR services, and personalized approach help organizations strengthen security, simplify technology operations, and confidently support business growth.

For inquiries reach out to us any time at 717.663.8800 or drop us a line at help@cloudnett.net

About V2 Cloud

V2 Cloud is a leading virtual cloud computing vendor that enables MSPs, ISVs, and the organizations they serve to securely deliver virtual workstations, published applications, servers, and AI-enabled computing environments without the complexity and burden of traditional IT. By centralizing computing, security, governance, and administration within managed cloud environments, V2 Cloud helps organizations reduce IT complexity, improve security, accelerate deployment, and support productive work from anywhere.

For inquiries please contact partners@v2cloud.com