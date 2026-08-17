'clossie' Launches in Europe: A New AI-Powered Gateway to Seoul's Premium Independent Fashion Brands

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trenfit, an emerging fashion tech company, has officially launched 'clossie', a curated cross-border e-commerce platform designed to give European consumers exclusive access to South Korea's most distinctive and high-sensibility designer brands.

The newly launched 'clossie' mobile app, offering European consumers seamless access to Seoul’s premium independent fashion brands.

While Seoul is currently celebrated globally for its avant-garde silhouettes and highly sophisticated aesthetic vision, international shoppers have historically faced barriers—such as language, logistics, and sizing uncertainty—when trying to access these niche brands. 'clossie' was created to eliminate these borders.

To ensure a seamless and confident shopping experience for Western consumers, 'clossie' deploys Trenfit's proprietary "market suitability analysis AI solution". This advanced system meticulously curates fashion items by evaluating specific data points, including a "Style Compatibility Factor" and "Silhouette & Size Fit". By translating unique design narratives to fit local sartorial preferences and body types, the AI engine removes the traditional risks of cross-border fashion shopping.

The platform's curation philosophy is grounded in real-world validation. Over the past year, Trenfit hosted three highly acclaimed physical pop-up showcases in London, testing consumer sentiment and building direct relationships with European fashion enthusiasts. By integrating these hands-on retail insights into its AI curation algorithms, 'clossie' offers an elevated digital shopping experience that highlights the artistic integrity and story of each participating designer.

Supported by its London-based European logistics and operations hub (CLOSSIE UK LTD), the platform provides fast, reliable, and premium cross-border delivery to major markets including the UK, France, Germany, and the broader European region.

Han Sangyoon, CEO of Trenfit, stated, "Our core philosophy is 'Beyond trend, Beyond fit'. K-Fashion has evolved far beyond temporary trend cycles; it is now defined by extraordinary craftsmanship and original storytelling. Our mission at 'clossie' is to serve as a high-end digital curator, bringing these exceptional Korean designers to the forefront and offering European consumers a direct, effortless connection to Seoul's most compelling style ecosystems."

Looking ahead, Trenfit plans to expand 'clossie's curated portfolio beyond contemporary fashion into premium K-beauty and lifestyle design. The company is also preparing to launch B2B wholesale distribution channels alongside its core D2C platform, solidifying 'clossie' as the definitive global doorway for high-concept Korean culture.