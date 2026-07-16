Clinicians Are Adopting AI to Solve the Documentation Crisis, New Global Survey Finds

New report finds 83% of clinicians adopted AI while workplace guidance and governance frameworks were still being developed.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of 1,823 clinicians across 25 countries has found healthcare professionals are adopting AI faster than health systems can establish the governance needed to support them. Heidi, the AI Care Partner used in around 2.7 million patient interactions globally each week, today released Pressure points, a report examining AI adoption, trust and workforce sustainability.

Documentation remains the biggest administrative burden for clinicians, with 88% identifying it as their most time-consuming task across every geography, specialty and career stage. That burden is driving rapid AI adoption. Today, 86% of clinicians use AI daily or several times a week, with usage highest among the most experienced practitioners. Clinicians with more than 21 years' experience are also the most likely to recommend AI to colleagues, reflecting the value they see in reducing administrative work.

More than half (57%) now consider AI a routine part of practice, yet 83% are using it without guidance from their employer, a formal policy or a recommended tool.

The report found 68% of clinicians cite hallucinations and accuracy as their biggest concern when using AI, ahead of patient privacy (59%), over-reliance (47%) and erosion of clinical judgement (41%). Despite this, 75% say patients are comfortable with AI being used in their care.

"Clinicians are already embracing AI while regulation catches up," said Yass Omar, Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at Heidi. "Healthcare organisations now have an opportunity to support that momentum with clear frameworks for privacy, safety and clinical oversight, giving clinicians confidence to adopt AI safely and consistently."

The findings come as the World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 11 million health workers by 2030. Against this backdrop, 73% of clinicians say AI is helping them sustain a longer, more manageable career.

"The debate about whether clinicians will adopt AI is over. They already have." said Dr Simon Kos, Global Chief Medical Officer at Heidi."Clinicians are turning to AI because the pressures of modern medicine demand new tools. When documentation is finished before they leave the clinic, they get their evenings back. Over time, that's what helps more clinicians stay in medicine."

This report lands alongside 'Relief, on repeat', Heidi's new global brand campaign exploring relief at scale and in its smallest, everyday moments.

View the full Pressure points report at: https://www.heidihealth.com/en-gb/blog/pressure-points-2026-report

About the survey

Heidi surveyed 1,823 clinicians across 25 countries in May 2026, measuring administrative burden, AI adoption, trust, governance and workforce sustainability.

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner with a mission to double the world's healthcare capacity. Used in around 2.7 million patient interactions each week across more than 190 countries, Heidi helps clinicians reduce administrative burden so they can spend more time with patients. Learn more at heidihealth.com.

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