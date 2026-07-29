Clarke Energy to Strengthen Energy Resilience for Capraci Through Trigeneration Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Clarke Energy has been selected by Capraci to design and deliver a 4 MW natural gas-fuelled trigeneration power plant in Abidjan.

The project will strengthen energy security while optimising operating costs and improving environmental performance.

The solution will simultaneously generate electricity, heat and cooling to maximise overall site efficiency.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a Rehlko company and a specialist provider of distributed energy solutions, has secured a contract with Capraci to deliver a 4 MW natural gas-fuelled trigeneration power plant at its production facility in Abidjan. The project will help improve energy security, lower operating costs, and support the long-term environmental objectives of Capraci, one of Côte d'Ivoire's leading pasta manufacturers.

Clarke Energy to supply 4MW trigeneration plant powered by INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engines.

"This project perfectly embodies our mission: supporting African industries with high-performance, reliable and sustainable energy solutions. We are not simply delivering a power plant; we are providing a long-term competitiveness lever,"

Jacques Soulayrac, Managing Director France & Africa at Clarke Energy.

The trigeneration plant will be powered by INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines. Clarke Energy, an authorised distributor of INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines, will design and deliver the balance of plant. Designed for demanding industrial environments, these engines are engineered for sustained high utilisation, elevated thermal stress and highly variable fuel quality, supporting high availability and operational continuity. With robust performance characteristics, the technology is designed to help Capraci secure stable, efficient and predictable energy for its expanding operations.

The new system is engineered to generate electricity, heat and cooling from a single fuel source, enabling Capraci to significantly improve overall energy performance. A high-efficiency exhaust heat recovery system will produce 130°C superheated water used directly in pasta processing, while an absorption chiller will provide 11°C chilled water for on–site cooling. Together, these integrated functions will help streamline production, reduce emissions and improve the plant's energy footprint.

Beyond installation, Clarke Energy will operate and maintain the equipment under a long-term service agreement, ensuring continuous performance, high availability and sustained technical support. "This partnership is part of a long-term vision. Our objective is to ensure operational reliability and long-term peace of mind for Capraci," added Jacques Soulayrac.

Capraci's investment forms part of a broader drive to modernise industrial infrastructure in Côte d'Ivoire and further strengthens Clarke Energy's role as a trusted partner for high-efficiency energy solutions across West Africa.

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a Rehlko company, is a multinational specialist in the engineering, installation and maintenance of distributed power generation systems. Across Africa, Clarke Energy supports industrial clients, utilities, and oil & gas companies in delivering efficient, reliable and flexible energy solutions, with a strong focus on gas-fired technologies and emissions reduction. Clarke Energy employs over 1,400 staff and has over 10GW of power generation, 1.4GW of which is from biogas, a renewable fuel.

www.clarke-energy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/clarke-energy/.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses — Power Systems, Clarke Energy, Home Energy, and Engines — and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.



Learn more at rehlko.com.