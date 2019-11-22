CKGSB Wins China Social Impact Award for "Poverty Alleviation" and Named a Finalist for "Women's Empowerment" and "Employee Engagement"

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has been awarded the 2019 China Social Impact Award in "Poverty Alleviation" by the British Chamber of Commerce in China and United Nations for its positive impact and efforts in reducing poverty in China. The awards were handed out across seven categories from a field of more than 250 companies and organizations competing in total.

While global poverty rates have been cut by more than half since 2000, one in ten people in developing regions are still living with their families on less than the international poverty line of US$1.90 a day. Since its establishment, CKGSB has been determined to contribute to defeating society's greatest injustice. CKGSB was presented with the Poverty Alleviation award for the most successful long-term sustainable campaign in reducing poverty. The Ji'an poverty alleviation is a three-project campaign that utilizes CKGSB's industry expertise in education and business to improve access to basic services of the community, reduce the impact of disasters and raise the living standard in Ji'an. As a result of CKGSB's efforts, in April 2019, the Jiangxi Provincial Government confirmed that all 5 of the counties in Ji'an had been successfully lifted out of poverty.

As a finalist for the Empowerment of Women Award, CKGSB was recognized for its efforts in empowering women and addressing the gender imbalance in society through its flagship Women in Leadership Forum. Held in partnership with UN Women, the forum is a platform for empowering female leaders, promoting gender equality in the workplace, celebrating success stories, and offering opportunities to create positive change.

CKGSB was also recognized as a finalist for the Employee Engagement Award for its efforts in providing the best possible working environment through its inclusive practices and promoting diversity, encouraging employees to volunteer and achieving a level of self-actualization, to attain their full potential, and advancing the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.

The 2019 China Social Impact Awards is influenced by the UNDP's 17 Sustainable Development Goals and strives to raise awareness on the importance of the role companies and organizations have in achieving a better and more sustainable future. With over 250 foreign and domestic companies and organizations competing this year in the 7 categories, CKGSB was also named a finalist for the Employee Engagement Award and the Empowerment of Women Award, with Nike, Disney, Starbucks, Walmart and Swire Coca-Cola also among those honored on the night.

