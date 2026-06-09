Citrea's Token (CTR) Now Live on UPbit and Bithumb

Citrea's CTR token brings Bitcoin capital markets to two of South Korea's largest digital asset exchanges UPBit and Bithumb; also available globally on Coinbase, Kraken, Binance Alpha, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrea, the Bitcoin application layer backed by Founders Fund and Galaxy Ventures, announced that CTR, its coordination asset for the Bitcoin economy, is now available for trading on UPbit and Bithumb, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. UPbit opened CTR/BTC and CTR/USDT markets at 15:00 KST today, while Bithumb added CTR to its KRW market, enabling direct Korean won trading. Together, the dual listing represents a significant expansion of CTR's reach into one of the world's most active retail digital asset markets.

CTR Exchange List Summary

The listing represents a major milestone in Citrea's mission to build open, user-led Bitcoin capital markets. With UPbit and Bithumb collectively dominating South Korean crypto trading volume, CTR's presence on both platforms deepens liquidity and broadens access to the Citrea ecosystem for millions of South Korean users.

CTR was officially launched on May 4, 2026 as Citrea's coordination asset that lets users and applications take direct control of how capital flows across the Bitcoin ecosystem. Through a modified vote-escrow staking model, CTR holders can stake their tokens to receive xCTR, granting voting power over the Citrea Governance Treasury and the broader Citrea Network. Rather than ceding those decisions to centralized actors, Citrea designed CTR to close what it calls the "Ownership Gap", the disconnect between those who create long-term value in an ecosystem and those who ultimately capture it.

The Korean listings come soon after Citrea's announcement of over $50 million in planned liquidity commitment from Galaxy Digital and other leading asset managers, as well as the launch of the ctUSD Pre-Deposit Vault, which enabled the community to bootstrap stablecoin liquidity ahead of the network's activation. Together, these milestones establish Citrea as the infrastructure layer for scaling Bitcoin capital markets.

CTR is now live on UPbit, Bithumb, Coinbase, Kraken, Binance Alpha, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitget Futures, MEXC, HTX, BitMart, and LBank, among others.

To learn more about CTR, visit https://citrea.xyz/ctr-token

About Citrea

Citrea is the Bitcoin application layer, enabling institutions and users to access Bitcoin capital markets. The platform aims to expand Bitcoin's financial utility while remaining anchored to the network's security model. Citrea is backed by investors including Founders Fund, Galaxy Ventures, Maven 11, Delphi Digital, Erik Voorhees, Balaji Srinivasan and more.

For more information, please visit: Citrea website | Citrea X Account

About Chainway Labs

Chainway Labs, a core contributor to the Citrea protocol, was co-founded by four young computer scientists and entrepreneurs with a focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and zero-knowledge technologies. The broader Chainway Labs team includes engineers and mathematicians whose backgrounds include multiple medals from the International Mathematics Olympiad and the International Olympiad in Informatics.