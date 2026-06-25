LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulate Health and Reborne have today announced an exclusive partnership that will see Reborne become the first UK hospital to offer the American biotechnology company's therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) procedures. The agreement also marks Circulate Health's first partnership in Europe.

Circulate Health announces exclusive partnership with Reborne to bring its advanced therapeutic plasma exchange protocols to UK for first time Circulate Logo

TPE is a medical procedure in which blood plasma is separated from whole blood and replaced with a substitute fluid before being returned to the body. It is performed using FDA-cleared apheresis technology under clinical supervision and is an established procedure in conventional medicine. In the United States, Circulate Health delivers standardised TPE protocols within a structured longevity and healthspan-focused network of clinic partners.

Circulate Health is a biotechnology company backed by Khosla Ventures and founded on research from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

Interest in TPE within longevity medicine reflects growing scientific attention on circulating factors in blood plasma and their potential link to ageing. This includes research into inflammatory proteins, glycan patterns, and environmental exposures such as microplastics.

More broadly, it forms part of a growing emphasis on supporting longer periods of physical and cognitive function, with focus on extending mobility, resilience and quality of life.

A leading US biotechnology platform

Circulate Health was founded on geroscience research by Eric Verdin, MD, President and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Brad Younggren, MD, and blends expertise across clinical medicine, nursing leadership and healthcare operations.

In 2025, it raised a $12 million seed round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Scrum Ventures, Seaside Ventures and CSC Ventures, indicating growing investor interest in longevity-focused healthcare models.

The company publishes research on therapeutic plasma exchange and promotion of longevity in peer-review journals such as Aging Cell and The Clinical Journal of Apheresis. A recent publication reports, using multi-omic and epigenetic analysis, that therapeutic plasma exchange induces a salutary effect on important biomarkers of aging. Other peer-reviewed work explores elimination of circulating environmental toxins, including a study demonstrating the reduction of circulating microplastics in human patients, and the effect of plasma exchange on glycan-related biomarkers of aging.

Healthspan and longevity medicine

Across healthcare, there is a shift in emphasis, from disease treatment to disease prevention with a focus on maintaining longer periods of sustained physical, cognitive and metabolic function. This transition has helped define the emerging field of healthspan-focused medicine, in which the emphasis is placed on resilience and physiological performance across longer lives. Rather than focusing solely on lifespan, longevity medicine is increasingly concerned with healthspan: the period of life spent in good health.

Circulate Health's protocols are delivered in the US within structured clinical environments supported by skilled apheresis teams and standardised operational systems across multiple partner clinics.

Faye Mythen, consulting CEO at Reborne, said: "Our partnership with Circulate Health reflects a shared belief that longevity medicine should be held to the same standards as any serious science. Circulate has built something genuinely special: a network of practicing physicians working under strong clinical oversight, supported by research partnerships with leading institutions such as the Buck Institute.

"Therapeutic plasma exchange has one of the strongest evidence trajectories in longevity medicine, and making it available through Reborne, alongside a team of this calibre, is exactly the kind of innovation we want to help bring to a wider audience."

Brad Younggren, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Circulate Health, said: "We're entering a new era of longevity medicine where advances in diagnostics are giving us unprecedented insight into the factors that influence long-term health — from biological aging and inflammation to environmental exposures.

"The opportunity now is to connect those insights to evidence-based interventions and measurable outcomes. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is one of the emerging approaches being explored within this broader shift, and we're excited to partner with Reborne to bring our structured TPE protocols, clinical expertise, and research-driven approach to patients in the UK."

Notes to editors

About Reborne

Reborne is London's first private concierge longevity clinic and a CQC-licensed independent hospital. Based in Marylebone, it combines advanced diagnostics, functional medicine and physician-led preventive care within a regulated clinical setting, focused on supporting healthspan, vitality and long-term wellbeing.

About Circulate Health

Backed by Khosla Ventures, Circulate Health is a leading Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) company advancing healthspan through evidence-based protocols and clinical research, helping define the future of longevity therapeutics. Co-founded with Eric Verdin, MD, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Circulate is the first company to publish a single-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled human clinical trial demonstrating TPE's measurable effects on biological age. Circulate's standardised TPE protocols are delivered through a growing network of partner longevity clinics across the United States, supported by expert apheresis nurses and clinical operational infrastructure.

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