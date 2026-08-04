Cineworld tops the UK box office as audiences flock to premium cinema experiences

CINEWORLD CLIMBS TO NO.1 AS SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY COMBINED WITH THE ODYSSEY LEADS TO THEIR BIGGEST BOX OFFICE WEEKEND SINCE AVENGERS: ENDGAME

£35 MILLION INVESTMENT IN PREMIUM EXPERIENCES FUELS CINEWORLD'S HIGHEST WEEKEND OF ADMISSIONS SINCE BARBENHEIMER

PARENT REGAL GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT DELIVERS THEIR BIGGEST FOUR DAY WEEKEND GLOBALLY IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY OVER $160 MILLION IN WORLDWIDE REVENUE

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineworld has delivered its biggest weekend of admissions in the UK since Barbenheimer, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey combined to produce one of the strongest trading periods in the company's recent history.

CINEWORLD SWINGS AHEAD AS SPIDER-MAN DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING WEEKEND

The opening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day contributed to the biggest box office weekend for Cineworld since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to £36.4 million overall at the UK box office, outperforming previous Spider-Man films and setting the stage for one of the strongest weekends the industry has seen in recent years.

Cineworld emerged as the number one exhibitor across the UK and Ireland on opening weekend. The company led the market overall, while also taking the number one spot for both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, despite operating 14 fewer cinemas than during Barbenheimer, highlighting the strength of its premium proposition and the performance of its optimised estate.

That demand reflects Cineworld's unrivalled premium cinema offering, with 35 4DX screens, 22 SCREENX auditoriums and 25 IMAX locations. Cineworld is the largest IMAX partner in both the UK and Europe, and the only cinema exhibitor in the UK to offer audiences both 4DX and SCREENX, giving moviegoers more ways than ever to experience the biggest blockbusters.

Audiences embraced Spider-Man: Brand New Day in record numbers, making it the biggest opening weekend ever for a film released in 4DX and ScreenX. Across the UK, 4DX recorded its biggest opening weekend ever, exceeding its previous record by 16%, while ScreenX recorded its biggest opening weekend ever, surpassing its previous record by 84%. To meet unprecedented demand, Cineworld opened a second 4DX screen at the O2 Greenwich ahead of the Spider-man release.

Cineworld at the O2 ranked as the number one 4DX and ScreenX cinema in Europe during the film's launch and, across the film's first five days, was the highest-grossing cinema in the UK and Ireland for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Across all films over the Friday-to-Sunday weekend, Cineworld Leicester Square ranked as the number one cinema in the UK and Ireland, with The O2 taking the number two position nationwide, demonstrating the exceptional performance of Cineworld's flagship locations.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey continues to rewrite the IMAX record books. Cineworld has been the market leader for the film in IMAX throughout its run, reflecting the strength of its premium estate and its position as the largest IMAX partner in the UK and Europe. Cineworld Leicester Square is set to become the first IMAX cinema in the company's history to generate more than £1 million in box office from a single title, The Odyssey, which is on course to become the biggest IMAX release of all time.

Javier Sotomayor, President, Cineworld International, said:

"This has been a defining moment for Cineworld and a powerful reminder of the enduring appeal of the cinema experience.

To become the number one exhibitor across the UK and Ireland during the biggest film opening since Avengers: Endgame, while operating fewer cinemas than previous, is an outstanding achievement and one we are incredibly proud of.

The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey demonstrates that audiences are increasingly choosing premium cinema experiences. Whether it's IMAX, 4DX or SCREENX, guests are looking for immersive experiences that they simply cannot recreate at home.

Over the past two years we have invested heavily in our estate, expanding premium formats, introducing industry-leading laser projection and transforming cinemas across the UK. These results show that strategy is working. Cinema is evolving, and Cineworld is proud to be leading that evolution."

Cineworld is part of Regal Global Entertainment, which delivered its biggest four day weekend globally in the company's history (July 30-Aug. 2), generating more than $160 million in combined worldwide box office and concessions revenue

The record-breaking weekend follows Cineworld's £35 million investment programme across its British estate during 2025 and 2026, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the UK's leading premium cinema experience.

The investment includes the complete transformation of standard 2D auditoriums with custom zero gravity recliner seats at Watford, Glasgow Silverburn, Telford and Rushden Lakes; the continued expansion of 4DX, including new locations at Speke and Glasgow Silverburn, a nationwide rollout of Barco Laser projection, with 35% of the UK estate expected to be upgraded by the end of 2026; and the continued expansion of IMAX, with four new IMAX sheets replaced in 2025 and a further five scheduled in 2026.

With audiences embracing the biggest films in the most immersive formats, Cineworld's investment strategy is delivering record-breaking results today while positioning the business for the next generation of blockbuster cinema experiences.

About Cineworld:

At Cineworld, every visit opens the door to a world of more. As the nation's favourite cinema chain, with 87 locations nationwide, Cineworld delivers cutting-edge experiences for stars of all ages. Part of the Regal Entertainment Group – the second largest cinema operator globally – Cineworld is driven by a passion for innovation, bringing the latest in cinema technology to create extraordinary experiences. Cineworld is the largest IMAX partner in the UK with 25 locations, and the exclusive home of 4DX with 34 locations nationwide. The flagship Cineworld Leicester Square, in the heart of the West End, is home to both a state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser screen and a 4DX auditorium – making it one of the most advanced cinemas in the world and home to the stars. At Cineworld, we share joy through extraordinary experiences. Every cinema, screen, and seat is a gateway to the extraordinary.