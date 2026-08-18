Ciklum Announces Strategic Partnership with ClickHouse to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI and Real-Time Analytics

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciklum, a global Experience Engineering firm, today announced a strategic partnership with ClickHouse, the company behind one of the world's fastest-growing open-source databases. Ciklum is a featured launch partner in House Mates, the ClickHouse partner programme.

As enterprises embrace Agentic AI and real-time decision making, the ability to process massive volumes of data with sub-second performance has become a competitive advantage. Together, Ciklum and ClickHouse are helping organisations unlock that capability at scale.

By combining ClickHouse's industry-leading fast OLAP database and Agentic AI datastack with Ciklum's expertise in building experience-rich digital products and platforms, enterprises will be able to:

Modernise legacy data platforms with high-performance analytics

Power AI agents with real-time operational and analytical data

Reduce infrastructure costs while improving query performance

Accelerate customer-facing analytics

Build scalable, cost-effective data platforms for AI-first enterprises

Ciklum's ClickHouse accelerators help organisations maximise and realise ROI faster from data stack modernisation. From identifying the highest-impact workloads, to deploying production-ready solutions, to scaling across the enterprise, Ciklum provides a proven adoption journey that minimises risk and accelerates outcomes.

The approach is designed to fit into existing cloud environments, CI/CD pipelines, BI platforms, identity systems, and governance frameworks, delivering reusable IP without introducing proprietary platform lock-in.

"Enterprises today aren't just chasing real-time insights, they're racing to operationalize AI, from real-time agents to large-scale inference, all while keeping analytics costs in check. The hardest part is rarely the proof of concept, it's getting to production with confidence. Ciklum brings the delivery expertise to close that gap inside a client's existing cloud, security, and governance setup. As a House Mates partner, Ciklum gives enterprises a proven path to run high-performance analytics and AI workloads on ClickHouse, from the first benchmark to production scale."

Kevin Egan, Chief Revenue Officer, ClickHouse

"Every enterprise we work with is under the same pressure: implement AI faster, transform their products & end customer experiences to capture additional market share, and use trusted data to power every AI-driven decision, all without compromising governance.

Partnering with ClickHouse, one of the fastest-growing database businesses in the world, we're giving our clients a proven, low-risk path to the performance and scale that real-time analytics and AI workloads demand."



Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO, Ciklum

About Ciklum

Ciklum is a global AI-powered Experience Engineering firm redefining how the world builds, innovates, and experiences technology. We combine product engineering, human-centered design, and AI to create solutions that reimagine industries and deliver real-world impact. Powered by 3,000+ engineers across EMEA, the US, and APAC, we bring over 25 years of product and AI excellence from foundational AI and agentic automation to accelerated software engineering that drives lasting value.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Sony, Tesla, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.