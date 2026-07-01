Chow Tai Fook Presents "Chinese Couture" High Jewellery Exhibition in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global Chinese jewellery house Chow Tai Fook has unveiled the Chinese Couture High Jewellery collection with an exhibition in Shanghai that tells the story of Chinese attire across time. Following last year's Timeless Harmony, this year's exhibition turns to traditional sartorial elements: silk thread, cords, ribbons, button knots, and cloud collars. Through meticulous craftsmanship, these elements are translated into a new High Jewellery collection, presented alongside archival gold masterpieces and rare gemstones.

"Chinese Couture" High Jewellery Launch Event

The collection is led by Nicholas Lieou, Creative Director of High Jewellery. Born in Hong Kong and educated across the UK and US, Lieou brings a multicultural perspective and deep experience in international luxury jewellery to his design vision.

The exhibition is presented as an immersive journey through the motifs, materials, and textures of Chinese attire. The journey begins with Jade Ombre, reflecting Fei Cui's long-standing place as a spiritual material in Chinese civilisation. Button Knot is centred on one of Chinese attire's most ingenious details. More than a functional fastening, the button knot carries ideas of connection and restraint through its interlocking loops. Yun draws inspiration from the cloud collar, a cultural symbol that evokes the sky and a poetic sense of landscape. The Cord and Ribbon return to the origins of Chinese textile culture. Cord captures the movement and strength of a single twisted strand, with diamonds catching light across every surface. Ribbon uses 22K gold, satin-like texture, and Eastern filigree to evoke the softness of silk, with diamonds and pearls adding warmth.

At the gala dinner, Sonia Cheng, Vice Chairman; Kent Wong, Managing Director; Global Brand Ambassador Yang Yang; and special guests George Lam and Sally Yeh graced the occasion. The High Jewellery runway presentation featured emerging Chinese designer Chen Yayi and her eponymous brand YAYI.

Set against the glittering lights of the Huangpu River, the Chinese Couture High Jewellery Exhibition brought the beauty of Chinese attire into the world of jewellery, translating heritage into contemporary creation, and bringing Chinese jewellery to the global stage.

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