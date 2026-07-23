CHINT and Octopus Energy Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreements to Accelerate Clean Energy Deployment and Digital Energy Innovation

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT and Octopus Energy announced the signing of two Memoranda of Cooperation (MoCs), establishing a strategic framework to expand collaboration in renewable energy infrastructure and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) solutions.

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through technological innovation, high-quality clean energy infrastructure and smarter energy systems.

image1

Delivering Integrated Solutions for Renewable Energy Projects

Under the first Memorandum of Cooperation, Astronergy Europe GmbH, CHINT Power Systems Poland Sp. z o.o., and CHINT Solar Poland Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością will collaborate with Octopus Energy on renewable energy projects. The agreement establishes a framework under which CHINT will provide a comprehensive portfolio of renewable energy equipment including photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS), transformers, smart meters, cables and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Subject to project-specific agreements, CHINT will also provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to support the development and delivery of renewable energy projects.

By combining CHINT's integrated manufacturing and engineering capabilities with Octopus Energy's expertise in renewable energy development and energy services, the companies aim to deliver efficient, reliable and scalable clean energy solutions for future projects.

Advancing Virtual Power Plant Innovation in China

In a second Memorandum of Cooperation, Chint Anneng Digital Power (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. and Octopus Energy Group Limited agreed to explore comprehensive cooperation in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) sector within the Chinese mainland market.

The collaboration will focus on evaluating opportunities across distributed energy resource aggregation, demand response, intelligent energy management and other digital energy applications. Leveraging CHINT Anneng's deep understanding of China's energy market together with Octopus Energy's international expertise in smart energy technologies and VPP operation, the companies will jointly explore innovative business models and pilot projects that support the development of a more flexible, digitalized and resilient power system.

Executive Comments

"The signing of these strategic cooperation agreements represents an important step in expanding our international partnerships and accelerating innovation in the clean energy sector," said Dr. Chuan Lu, Director of CHINT Group and Chairman of CHINT Green Energy. "By combining our strengths in equipment manufacturing, engineering and energy infrastructure with Octopus Energy's expertise in digital energy solutions, we look forward to creating long-term value for customers and supporting the global energy transition."

Greg Jackson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy, said, "Building the green energy system of the future requires top-tier hardware and cutting-edge tech. Partnering with CHINT gives us access to both at an incredible scale. From accelerating infrastructure in Europe to pioneering new Virtual Power Plants in China, we're proving that the future of energy is digital, flexible, and green."

Looking Ahead

Building on the two MoUs, the parties intend to deepen cooperation in clean energy infrastructure, engineering services and digital energy technologies. Through complementary capabilities and shared ambitions, CHINT and Octopus Energy aim to deliver innovative energy solutions, support decarbonization efforts and contribute to a more sustainable global energy future.

About CHINT

Founded in 1984, CHINT Group has consistently rooted itself in the real economy and focused on innovation-driven development. The company has strategically positioned itself across three key sectors: "Green Energy", "Intelligent Electrical Solutions", and "Smart Home", along with two pivotal platforms, Emerging Industries and Sci-Tech Innovation Incubation. Today, CHINT is a trusted provider of integrated power and energy solutions. Its business covers more than 140 countries and regions, with over 40,000 employees worldwide. In 2025, CHINT's operating revenue reached USD 25.91 billion, and it has been listed among the Top 500 Chinese Enterprises for more than 20 consecutive years. For more information, check out our website.

About Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy is a global clean energy and technology business, driving the affordable, green energy system of the future. Under its own retail brand, Octopus delivers world-class customer service and cutting-edge energy products to 11 million households globally.

The company is driving the electrification of heat and transport through smart tariffs and innovative clean tech, with operations spanning 27 countries and the entire energy value chain. It operates a £7 billion renewables portfolio as well as thriving EV leasing, heat pump, and solar businesses.

Backed by pension funds, investors and energy giants, Octopus Energy Group businesses deliver cheaper, greener energy and cutting-edge tech to countries and customers worldwide.

For more information, check out our website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007240/image1.jpg