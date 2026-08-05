China and U.S. Business Communities Strengthen Ties, Explore New Opportunities for Supply Chain Cooperation

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2026, the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and the 5th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) Roadshow was held in Chicago. More than 180 business and government representatives from both countries were brought together for discussions.

U.S.-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum The 5th China International Supply Chain Expo Roadshow

In his remarks, Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said that the landmark meeting between the leaders of China and the United States in Beijing has provided greater stability and predictability for bilateral economic and trade relations, while creating new momentum for cooperation. The CCPIT stands ready to work with partners in the United States to create platforms for deeper business engagement and cooperation between businesses of the two countries. Ren welcomed more U.S. companies to participate in platforms such as CISCE and share in China's development opportunities.

Participants noted that China and the U.S. have highly integrated industrial and supply chains, with a solid foundation for cooperation and broad potential for further collaboration. As an important platform for fostering collaboration in innovation and supply chains between China and the U.S., CISCE has helped enhance the resilience and vitality of supply chain cooperation between the two countries.

The event was part of a broader program of exchanges organized by the CCPIT during a Chinese business delegation's visit to the United States. From July 27 to 31, the delegation visited Salt Lake City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., meeting with more than 120 U.S. companies and organizations. During the visit, Ren outlined China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the country's economic development to U.S. stakeholders, highlighting new measures to pursue high-quality economic growth and further open its economy. Ren emphasized the CCPIT's ongoing efforts to support practical cooperation between business communities in China and the U.S. across bilateral and multilateral channels, with the aim of achieving mutually beneficial outcomes.

U.S. business and political leaders spoke highly of the meeting between the leaders of China and the United States in Beijing. They expressed their commitment to expanding their presence in the Chinese market during the 15th Five-Year Plan period and deepening trade and investment cooperation. They also looked forward to participating in events such as the APEC CEO Summit and the Fifth CISCE, while helping maintain stable and efficient global industrial and supply chains.