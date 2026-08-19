Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Outlook is Predicted to Improve by 2036, Biopharma Companies Advance Novel Immuno-Oncology Candidates | DelveInsight

The checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer market is anticipated to witness significant growth and evolution throughout the forecast period, driven by the widespread adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors, increasing awareness of resistance mechanisms, and the pressing need for next-generation therapeutic approaches such as Sitravatinib + Nivolumab (Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb), TAVO + Pembrolizumab (OncoSec Medical), Botensilimab + Balstilimab (Agenus), and others, capable of overcoming resistance and restoring effective antitumor immunity in patients refractory to existing immunotherapies.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Summary

The total checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In many cancers such as melanoma, NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, and head and neck cancers, approximately 40–60% of patients experience primary resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy, while a substantial proportion of initial responders eventually develop acquired resistance and disease progression.

of patients experience primary resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy, while a substantial proportion of initial responders eventually develop acquired resistance and disease progression. Leading checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer companies, such as Mirati Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, OncoSec Medical, Agenus, Compass Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, ImCheck Therapeutics, Phanes Therapeutics, OncoC4, CanBas Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., and others, are developing new checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer treatment drugs that can be available in the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer treatment drugs that can be available in the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market in the coming years. The promising checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer therapies in clinical trials include Sitravatinib + Nivolumab, TAVO + Pembrolizumab, Botensilimab + Balstilimab, CTL-002, TILT-123, ICT01, Mavrostobart (PT199), ONC-841, CBP 501, SMP3124, and others.

Discover new treatment options for checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/checkpoint-inhibitor-refractory-cancer-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

Rising Incidence of Checkpoint Inhibitor Resistance: A growing proportion of cancer patients either fail to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors or develop resistance after an initial response. This increasing unmet clinical need is driving demand for novel therapies specifically designed to overcome refractory disease.

A growing proportion of cancer patients either fail to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors or develop resistance after an initial response. This increasing unmet clinical need is driving demand for novel therapies specifically designed to overcome refractory disease. Expanding Use of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: The widespread adoption of checkpoint inhibitors across multiple tumor types has significantly increased the population of patients who may eventually develop treatment resistance. This expanding patient pool is creating substantial market opportunities for next-generation therapeutic approaches.

The widespread adoption of checkpoint inhibitors across multiple tumor types has significantly increased the population of patients who may eventually develop treatment resistance. This expanding patient pool is creating substantial market opportunities for next-generation therapeutic approaches. Robust Pipeline of Innovative Therapies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively developing novel immunotherapies, targeted therapies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell therapies, and combination regimens aimed at restoring antitumor immune responses in refractory patients.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively developing novel immunotherapies, targeted therapies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell therapies, and combination regimens aimed at restoring antitumor immune responses in refractory patients. Growing Focus on Combination Treatment Strategies: Combination therapies involving checkpoint inhibitors with targeted agents, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, cytokines, or other immunotherapies are being extensively evaluated to improve response rates and overcome immune resistance, supporting market expansion.

Combination therapies involving checkpoint inhibitors with targeted agents, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, cytokines, or other immunotherapies are being extensively evaluated to improve response rates and overcome immune resistance, supporting market expansion. Increasing Clinical Trial Activity: A surge in clinical trials investigating novel therapies including Sitravatinib + Nivolumab (Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb), TAVO + Pembrolizumab (OncoSec Medical), Botensilimab + Balstilimab (Agenus), CTL-002 (Compass Therapeutics), TILT-123 (TILT Biotherapeutics), ICT01 (ImCheck Therapeutics), Mavrostobart (PT199) (Phanes Therapeutics), and others, is strengthening the future product pipeline. Positive clinical data are expected to drive regulatory approvals and commercial growth.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the Botensilimab plus balstilimab may achieve particularly strong uptake if ongoing registrational studies continue to demonstrate meaningful survival benefits in microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer and other immunotherapy-resistant tumors.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Analysis

Management of checkpoint inhibitor-refractory cancer is centered on overcoming mechanisms of immune resistance, reactivating antitumor immunity, delaying disease progression, extending survival, and enhancing patients' quality of life.

Treatment generally requires a multidisciplinary strategy that integrates immunotherapy-based approaches, targeted therapies, adoptive cell therapies, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and biomarker-driven treatment selection. Therapeutic decisions are influenced by several factors, including tumor histology, previous response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, molecular alterations, disease burden, patient performance status, and the specific biological mechanisms responsible for immune resistance.

Because refractory disease is associated with poor clinical outcomes, prompt recognition of treatment resistance and timely initiation of appropriate therapies are essential for optimizing patient care.

Existing treatment approaches differ across tumor types and may involve alternative immune checkpoint inhibitor combinations, targeted therapies, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy , or participation in clinical trials evaluating novel immuno-oncology agents.

, or participation in clinical trials evaluating novel immuno-oncology agents. Recent therapeutic advances, including the approval of Lifileucel (AMTAGVI) , have highlighted the promise of adoptive cell therapy for patients with advanced melanoma whose disease progresses following checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

, have highlighted the promise of adoptive cell therapy for patients with advanced melanoma whose disease progresses following checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Similarly, targeted therapies such as Erdafitinib (BALVERSA) , along with combination immunotherapy regimens, are increasingly being used in selected patients based on molecular and genomic characteristics.

, along with combination immunotherapy regimens, are increasingly being used in selected patients based on molecular and genomic characteristics. Nevertheless, effective treatment options remain limited for many individuals with primary or acquired resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors, and durable long-term responses continue to be a significant unmet need.

As a result, the therapeutic landscape is increasingly shifting toward next-generation immunotherapies and innovative strategies designed to overcome immune resistance. Several investigational therapies, including Botensilimab + Balstilimab, Domvanalimab + Zimberelimab, Sitravatinib + Nivolumab, Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab, Visugromab (CTL-002), CUE-101, CMP-001 + Nivolumab, and TAVO + Pembrolizumab , are currently being evaluated for their ability to enhance T-cell activation, reverse immune suppression, remodel the tumor microenvironment, and improve clinical responses in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-refractory cancers.

, are currently being evaluated for their ability to enhance T-cell activation, reverse immune suppression, remodel the tumor microenvironment, and improve clinical responses in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-refractory cancers. By targeting the biological mechanisms responsible for treatment resistance, these emerging therapies have the potential to transform future management strategies and achieve more durable clinical outcomes.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer drugs under development include Sitravatinib + Nivolumab (Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb), TAVO + Pembrolizumab (OncoSec Medical), Botensilimab + Balstilimab (Agenus), CTL-002 (Compass Therapeutics), TILT-123 (TILT Biotherapeutics), ICT01 (ImCheck Therapeutics), Mavrostobart (PT199) (Phanes Therapeutics), ONC-841 (OncoC4), CBP 501 (CanBas Co. Ltd.), SMP3124 (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.), and others.

Sitravatinib is an orally administered, spectrum-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the TAM receptor family (TYRO3, AXL, and MERTK), along with VEGFR and MET signaling pathways. It is designed to remodel the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and restore responsiveness to immune checkpoint inhibitors. In combination with nivolumab, sitravatinib is being evaluated for the treatment of advanced solid tumors that have progressed despite prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy, with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Clinical findings suggest that the combination may help overcome acquired resistance to PD-1 inhibitors by reducing immunosuppressive myeloid-cell populations while enhancing T-cell-mediated antitumor activity. Updated Phase II results presented in April 2025 demonstrated continued clinical activity of sitravatinib plus nivolumab in patients with metastatic clear-cell RCC who had experienced disease progression following previous immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment, highlighting its potential in checkpoint inhibitor-refractory disease.

OncoSec Medical's Tavokinogene telseplasmid (TAVO) is an investigational intratumoral IL-12 plasmid immunotherapy administered through electroporation to induce localized cytokine expression and strengthen antitumor immune responses. Combined with pembrolizumab, TAVO aims to transform immunologically "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors, thereby improving their responsiveness to PD-1 inhibition. This therapeutic approach has been investigated across several checkpoint inhibitor-resistant cancers, including metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The FDA has granted TAVO Fast Track designation for metastatic melanoma that has progressed after prior anti-PD-1 therapy, while ongoing clinical studies continue to assess its potential to restore sensitivity in tumors that have become resistant to checkpoint blockade.

ImCheck Therapeutics' ICT01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A (CD277) that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, key immune cells involved in the surveillance and elimination of malignant and infected cells. The three BTN3A isoforms recognized by ICT01 are highly expressed across a broad range of solid tumors, including melanoma, urothelial, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as hematologic malignancies such as leukemia and lymphoma. BTN3A is also present on innate and adaptive immune cells, including γδ T cells, NK cells, T cells, and B cells, and plays a pivotal role in initiating γ9δ2 T-cell-mediated antitumor immunity.

Data presented at major oncology conferences, including AACR, ASCO, ASH, ESMO, and SITC, have shown that ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells, promoting their migration from the bloodstream into tumor tissue. This activation initiates a broader immune response through the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IFN-γ and TNF-α, thereby amplifying antitumor immune activity. Clinical studies have demonstrated antitumor efficacy across multiple cancer indications. In July 2025, ICT01 received Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), further supporting its development in hematologic malignancies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer treatment @ Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Therapeutics Market

Recent Developments in the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

In May 2026, Agenus presented Phase II data for botensilimab plus balstilimab (BOT+BAL) in advanced cutaneous melanoma refractory or resistant to prior anti–PD-(L) 1 therapy, including patients previously exposed to CTLA-4 inhibitors. The findings, presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026, highlighted the continued clinical activity of the combination in a heavily pretreated population with limited treatment options, further supporting its development in checkpoint inhibitor-refractory cancers

presented Phase II data for botensilimab plus balstilimab (BOT+BAL) in advanced cutaneous melanoma refractory or resistant to prior anti–PD-(L) 1 therapy, including patients previously exposed to CTLA-4 inhibitors. The findings, presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026, highlighted the continued clinical activity of the combination in a heavily pretreated population with limited treatment options, further supporting its development in checkpoint inhibitor-refractory cancers In April 2026, Agenus reported positive Phase II data evaluating botensilimab and balstilimab in combination with agenT-797 in patients with PD-1-refractory gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The study demonstrated a disease control rate of 77% and durable survival outcomes in heavily pretreated patients, supporting the potential of multi-mechanistic immunotherapy approaches to overcome resistance to prior checkpoint inhibition.

reported positive Phase II data evaluating botensilimab and balstilimab in combination with agenT-797 in patients with PD-1-refractory gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The study demonstrated a disease control rate of 77% and durable survival outcomes in heavily pretreated patients, supporting the potential of multi-mechanistic immunotherapy approaches to overcome resistance to prior checkpoint inhibition. In March 2026, Agenus announced that preliminary results from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating botensilimab plus balstilimab in first-line MSS metastatic colorectal cancer would be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026. The study explores a chemotherapy-sparing immunotherapy strategy aimed at improving outcomes in a patient population historically unresponsive to conventional checkpoint inhibitors.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The United States is expected to account for the largest share of the checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer population across the 7MM during the forecast period, driven by high immunotherapy utilization rates, broad access to innovative oncology treatments, and a large cancer patient population.

The checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incidence Cases of Cancer by Types

Total Checkpoint-Inhibitor Treated Patients

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Patients

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incidence Cases of Cancer by Types, Total Checkpoint-Inhibitor Treated Patients, and Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Patients Key Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Companies Mirati Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, OncoSec Medical, Agenus, Compass Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, ImCheck Therapeutics, Phanes Therapeutics, OncoC4, CanBas Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others Key Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Therapies Sitravatinib + Nivolumab, TAVO + Pembrolizumab, Botensilimab + Balstilimab, CTL-002, TILT-123, ICT01, Mavrostobart (PT199), ONC-841, CBP 501, SMP3124, AMTAGVI, and others

Scope of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Patient Population Forecast

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Therapeutics Market Size

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Size and Trends

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Opportunity

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer therapies @ Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incidence by tumor type in the United States 8.4.2 Total Checkpoint-Inhibitor treated patients in the United States 8.4.3 Checkpoint-Inhibitor refractory patients in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer List to be continued in the report… 10 Emerging Drugs 10.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 10.2 Sitravatinib + Nivolumab: Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Analyst Views 10.3 TAVO + Pembrolizumab: OncoSec Medical List to be continued in the report… 11 Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 11.3 Key Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions 11.4 Conjoint Analysis of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 11.5 Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market 11.7.1 Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in the United States 11.7.2 Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market 11.9 Japan Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market 12 Unmet Needs of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 13 SWOT Analysis of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 14 KOL Views of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 15 Market Access and Reimbursement of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 15.1 The United States 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 15.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 15.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 16 Bibliography 17 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report Methodology

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