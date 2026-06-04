DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Society Emirates held its Annual Charter Award Ceremony on Saturday, 16 May 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, marking a milestone year for the organisation as it welcomed 205 new CFA Charterholders and announced that its membership has crossed the 1,500 mark the largest active membership of any CFA society in the MENA region.

CFA Society Emirates celebrates its Annual Charter Award Ceremony CFA Society Emirates celebrates its Annual Charter Award Ceremony

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), as guest of honour, alongside a gathering of senior investment professionals, industry leaders, and the families of the newly awarded charterholders. Welcoming remarks were delivered by CFA Society Emirates President, William Tohmé, before the official presentation of charters to the 2026 cohort.

The CFA designation is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous credentialing programmes in the investment industry. Candidates must pass three successive examinations, accumulate qualifying work experience, and adhere to a strict code of professional ethics — a process that typically spans several years. The 205 professionals honoured at this year's ceremony represent a cohort drawn from across the UAE's financial sector, spanning asset management, banking, corporate finance, and capital markets.

"As we celebrate this year's new charterholders, we recognise not only their academic and professional achievement, but also their resilience, integrity, and commitment to excellence. Earning the CFA charter is a defining milestone, and we were proud to welcome these individuals into a community that is shaping the future of the investment profession across the region."

— William Tohmé, CFA, President, CFA Society Emirates

The 1,500-member threshold, reached ahead of the ceremony, reflects sustained growth in the UAE's investment professional community over recent years. CFA Society Emirates has seen membership expand steadily as the country has attracted talent from across the globe, driven by the continued development of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as major international financial centres. The Society now hosts a membership base that spans more than 60 nationalities, reflecting the diversity that has come to define the UAE's financial sector.

The growth of CFA Society Emirates has broadly tracked the expansion of the UAE's financial markets. Over the past several years, the country has pursued an ambitious agenda to deepen its capital markets, attract institutional investment, and develop the domestic financial talent base efforts that have drawn both regional and international firms to establish or expand their UAE operations. The presence of H.E. Al Mazrouei at Saturday's ceremony underscored the alignment between those national priorities and the professional development work carried out by the Society.

Beyond the charter ceremony, CFA Society Emirates has maintained an active programme of events across the UAE throughout 2025 and 2026, including professional development sessions, investment forums, and high-level industry roundtables, reinforcing its role as the leading knowledge platform for investment professionals in the region.

The ceremony concluded with closing remarks by Fadi Sabbah, CFA, Vice President of CFA Society Emirates, before guests moved to a dinner and networking reception, giving attendees the opportunity to recognise the achievements of the 2026 cohort and connect with peers across the industry.

About CFA Society Emirates

CFA Society Emirates is a member society of CFA Institute, representing investment professionals across the UAE. As the largest CFA society in the MENA region, the Society is committed to promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence within the investment industry.

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