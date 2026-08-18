CENTRAL CEE AND COCA-COLA DROP NEW SONG 'THE TEAM' - A SOUNDTRACK TO YOUR PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the Official Soft Drink of the Premier League, and West London-hailing global rap phenomenon Central Cee have released a new original track 'The Team', an ode to the beautiful game.

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Taste Every Second featuring Central Cee | Coca-Cola Speed Speed

Made for Coca-Cola's new Premier League campaign 'Taste Every Second', the original track 'The Team' released under Live Yours (Columbia Records) and Coca-Cola's own real thing records, is the exclusive soundtrack this season has been waiting for. Landing on streaming platforms on 18th August, it captures everything that makes being a Premier League fan feel like nothing else on earth: the butterflies, the tension, the heartbreak, the euphoria.

From Pitch to Playlist

Central Cee has redefined the global perception of UK rap, breaking barriers and setting unprecedented milestones. He recently became the first UK rapper to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify and is recognised as the most decorated MOBO Awards winner in history. He continues to set new benchmarks for British hip-hop and cement his position as one of the UK's most successful musical exports. Known for his love of football and his undeniable influence on global youth culture through music and fashion, Central Cee is the perfect voice to take you through the highs and lows of following your team.

Central Cee said: "I got love for football but slyly, it don't love me back. You've seen me kick a ball, I ain't making the starting 11. Regardless, it's an honour doing this tune for Coca-Cola.

The crowd energy when I perform live, I feel like that's the closest feeling to what it must be like walking out on the pitch. That energy is what 'The Team' is about. Football's a religion for some people and this song captures that – the sample says 'ride or die', the lyrics say unconditional love.

I blended football-related bars with my usual & switched up the beat. You ain't heard me on something like this before, but it's the right energy for the record. Hope it connects."

Alongside the track which was produced by P-rallel, Central Cee stars in Taste Every Second, a cinematic two-minute film that follows the emotional arc of a full Premier League season, from the hope of pre-season through to the drama of the final day.

Beyond the Track

The Taste Every Second campaign is packed full of fan moments, activations, and exclusive content. On shelves, keep an eye out for limited-edition packs, rolling out from August at select retailers. Exciting football prizes, custom and collectibles are up for grabs through scanning the QR code on pack.

'The Team' is co-released with real thing records, Coca-Cola's record label founded last year, 2025.

Taste Every Second launches 18th August.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 1.2 billion homes in 189 countries.