Cellebrite Brings Battlefield Intelligence to the Armed Forces with Launch of Portable Tactical Extraction Kit (C-TEK)

Built around Cellebrite's industry-leading digital forensics capabilities, C-TEK helps forward-deployed teams quickly triage data from phones, SIM cards, drones and portable media to advance their missions

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the launch of the Cellebrite Tactical Extraction Kit (C-TEK), a ruggedized, all-in-one mobile forensics field kit packaged in a standard-size backpack, giving military teams the hardware, software and power to access and analyze devices at the point of capture. Designed for units operating in disconnected environments, C-TEK equips the armed forces to act on device data in real time, strengthening tactical, operational and strategic decision-making at the speed modern conflict demands.

As digital devices increasingly shape the course of modern conflict, the intelligence they hold is now critical to a mission, revealing locations, connections and operational plans. However, this intelligence has a short half-life. When a military unit has only minutes to complete a mission, the value of digital data can be lost if the device isn't extracted on the spot. Mission-critical data and intelligence are lost or an enemy battlefield advantage gained. Furthermore, sending devices to a lab and waiting days or months for analysis often means the information may be outdated and unusable by the time it is returned.

C-TEK closes that gap by bringing extraction and analysis capabilities to the edge. It is a ready-made bundle of ruggedized hardware and Cellebrite software engineered to access a wide range of phones, computers and other devices in the field. C-TEK is designed first for military units operating in disconnected environments, where sensitive site exploitation is a core mission task and the speed of the data extraction directly affects follow-on operations. Rather than routing devices to a lab or relying on a single trained analyst, units can deploy C-TEK across the team, extending the capability to every operator.

"Battlefield intelligence has an expiration date measured in minutes, not months," said Marcus Jewell, chief revenue officer at Cellebrite. "With C-TEK, we are equipping the armed forces — not just a trained intelligence analyst — to capture and act on that data before it disappears. This is about giving units the tools to fulfill their missions with the intelligence they need, exactly when and where it matters most. We are committed to putting more cutting-edge intelligence tools directly in the hands of the operators who protect nations, so that no critical piece of intelligence is left behind."

C-TEK marks the first step in a broader Cellebrite effort to build an end-to-end field intelligence solution for defense and intelligence customers around the world. The Company is developing a portable version of its Pathfinder analytics platform, an on-premises AI capability, an upgraded CFID V4 for drone forensics and a mobile kit that enables small teams to quickly set up digital forensics operations without existing local infrastructure for short-term deployments. These innovations will expand and extend Cellebrite's capabilities further toward the edge of operations.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com, and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

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Jackie Labrecque

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Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

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