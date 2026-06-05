Cellebrite Announces Upcoming Investor Events on June 10, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor events on June 10, 2026.

Date: June 10, 2026 Event: Cellebrite AI Technology Talk Overview: A deep dive into AI at Cellebrite – from vulnerability research to internal use and

the introduction of Genesis, the Company's new agentic AI platform for

investigations Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Format: Webcast Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-technology-talk Webcast URL: https://jp-morgan-tech-talk-with-cellebrite-management-oe-live-jun-2026.open-exchange.net/ Moderated by: Brian Essex, CFA, executive director, J.P. Morgan Cellebrite executives: Shiven Ramji, president, products & technology Christopher Wade, chief technology officer Evyatar Ramot, head of AI Innovation









Date: June 10, 2026 Conference: Mizuho Technology Conference 2026 Presentation Time: 11:15 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/mizuho-technology-conference-2026 Webcast URL: https://kvgo.com/mizuho/cellebrite-di-ltd-june-2026 Cellebrite executives: David Barter, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910