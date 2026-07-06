CCTV+: Hello, Beijing! Where Ancient Meets Modern

BEIJING, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when Beijing's ancient heritage meets its future-facing energy? Starting from the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, this journey gives an unexpected view of the city: technology, village aesthetics, hidden spaces, and a global stage. In just one day, discover a Beijing that is more than history — an ancient capital growing toward the future.

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