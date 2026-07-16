CCC and Crest Investment Company announce MOUs to establish companies in Syria and Iraq

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and US - based Crest Investment Company, which is already involved in Syria and Iraq through its subsidiaries, are pleased to announce the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) to establish jointly owned construction and development companies in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Iraq.

These newly formed companies will work closely with government and private partners to pursue opportunities for growth, jobs, and prosperity in both countries through strategic projects in the transportation, power, water, energy, oil and gas, industrial, residential, commercial, telecommunications, and public sectors.