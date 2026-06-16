CCBill IE Limited Receives Payment Institution Approval from the Central Bank of Ireland

DUBLIN, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCBill IE is pleased to announce that it has received approval as a Payment Institution from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The milestone follows a comprehensive regulatory review of CCBill IE's governance, compliance framework, operational controls, and risk management processes. The Central Bank of Ireland is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous financial regulators globally, making this an important achievement for the business.

Colin Canny, General Manager and Executive Director of CCBill IE, commented: "This approval strengthens CCBill's position as a trusted payment services provider while supporting our continued growth across Europe. With our European headquarters established in Dublin, we are expanding our local presence and investing in the people, processes, and infrastructure to better serve merchants throughout the region."

Jake Powers, COO of CCBill LLC, added: "A critical step in our global strategy, this achievement reflects our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, compliance, and operational excellence as we continue to grow our European operations."

The authorization enables CCBill IE to provide regulated payment services across Ireland and, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). It further strengthens the company's ability to support merchants across Europe while operating within one of the world's most respected regulatory frameworks.

About CCBill

CCBill is a global payment solutions provider delivering secure, scalable, and compliant payment processing services to businesses worldwide. Dedicated to serving the ever-changing needs of merchants and consumers, CCBill helps power over 30,000 merchants in 197 countries.

Setting a high standard for ecommerce compliance with their proprietary payment processing, fraud protection, billing solutions, and member management, CCBill is chosen by millions of global buyers for the transparent, convenient, and secure payment experience they provide.

Contact: CCBill Public Relations | CCBillNewsFeed@ccbill.com