CB&I TO COMPLETE KITTIWAKE JOURNEY WITH LIFE OF FIELD CONTRACT AWARD

ABERDEEN, Scotland, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&I's Asset Solutions business (formerly part of Petrofac) has secured a further contract with EnQuest to continue managing the Kittiwake asset in the UK North Sea as Duty Holder through to cessation of production (COP) and decommissioning.

Extension of the duty holder contract reaffirms CB&I's team as an enduring part of Kittiwake's success story. The contract expands CB&I's scope of work beyond late-life asset management to deliver COP and facilitate decommissioning of the platform.

Kittiwake Asset, UK North Sea

Having pioneered the outsourced duty holder model in 1997, CB&I's Asset Solutions team has fulfilled this role onboard Kittiwake since 2003 (supporting EnQuest since 2014, and Centrica and Venture prior). The platform operates as a production hub for several subsea tie-backs comprising the Greater Kittiwake Area.

To date, Asset Solutions' success onboard the platform has included enhancing operational performance and extending the asset's operating life. With a stellar safety record of over 20 years without a lost time incident (LTI), the team has demonstrated the strong safety culture and value of having a consistent and committed long-term crew onboard, supported by the onshore team in Aberdeen.

The award strengthens Asset Solutions' position as the partner of choice for outsourced asset operations, creating lasting value for operators. Through the optimisation of late life asset management, the team has unlocked greater economic value and extended safe operating life, through to cost-effective decommissioning.

John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of CB&I Asset Solutions, commented: "Asset Solutions has been long associated with Kittiwake and it's fitting that our team has been selected by EnQuest to complete its journey. The award to extend our services as asset Duty Holder beyond COP, through decommissioning is testament to our productive and longstanding relationship with EnQuest and our unparalleled experience as an outsourced Duty Holder of the asset for nearly 23 years. Kittiwake is synonymous with strong team spirit and safe practices, showcasing the value our team adds as a trusted partner of choice. Whilst bittersweet to anticipate the end of life of the asset, we are honoured to support EnQuest during this final phase."

John Telford, Kittiwake Asset Manager, EnQuest commented: "CB&I's Asset Solutions team has been an integral part of the Kittiwake story for more than two decades, consistently demonstrating strong operational performance, an unwavering commitment to safety and a deep understanding of the asset. As Kittiwake approaches the next stage of its lifecycle, we are pleased to extend this longstanding partnership and leverage our 'one team' approach to support safe, efficient and responsible operations."

About CB&I

CB&I delivers integrated storage and asset‑management solutions that help customers operate safely, reliably, and efficiently across the lifecycle of their facilities. Through our two global business units - Storage Solutions, the world leader in tanks, terminals, and storage systems, and Asset Solutions, a leading provider of operations, management, wells and decommissioning services - we combine technical excellence with execution capability to extend asset life, optimize performance, and maximize value. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

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