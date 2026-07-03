CASI Sustainability Forum Concluded in Casablanca -- Spotlighting Capacity Building on Sustainable Finance and Green Technology for Africa's Sustainable Future

CASABLANCA, Morocco, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI), in partnership with BANK OF AFRICA, and supported by the Casablanca Finance City Authority (CFCA), successfully concluded the two-day Forum in Casablanca. Approximately 250 participants from 39 jurisdictions joined on-site and online to explore sustainable finance and green technologies in support of Africa's resilient growth and sustainable future.

Against the backdrop of intensifying climate risks and the global shift toward low-carbon development, the forum addressed four core themes: Carbon Markets and Climate Finance Mobilisation, Transition Finance for Emerging Economies, Financing Climate Adaptation and Resilience, and Advancing Sustainability Disclosure.

The forum opened with welcoming remarks from Dr. Ma Jun, Chairman of CASI, who shared his perspective that sustainable finance in Africa should go beyond carbon mitigation, embracing access to water, food, and energy as part of a more holistic approach to the continent's development. He also highlighted the growing opportunities ahead for China-Africa green collaboration, from clean technology partnerships to new pathways for affordable green financing. Mr. Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi, Board Member of BANK OF AFRICA and Chairman of the Board of Bourse de Casablanca, urged financial institutions to act as trusted partners in their clients' decarbonisation journeys rather than merely as providers of capital, concluding with a rallying call: "Africa should not merely be a beneficiary of global sustainable finance; it must become one of its leading contributors."

A major highlight of the forum was the formalisation of three strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between CASI and BANK OF AFRICA, The ESG Exchange, and CFCA. Said Ibrahimi, CEO of CFCA, and Dr. Ma Jun signed the MoU establishing a strategic framework to accelerate green finance across the continent. Together, these partnerships create a comprehensive framework for joint training, professional certification, research, and cross-border knowledge exchange across African markets.

The forum also marked the official launch of French-language courses on CASI Academy, extending capacity-building access to francophone audiences across the region.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Ma Jun emphasised the role of AI-powered tools in reducing disclosure costs for SMEs. The forum concluded with an invitation to join the next CASI Sustainability Forum, to be held in Hong Kong in September 2026 during Green Week.

For more information, please visit www.casi.net.

Contact:

Jessica Tsang

jessica.tsang@sprinkles.org.hk

+852-96630780