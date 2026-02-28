COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg and its long standing partner, Liverpool FC (LFC), are taking a significant step to ensure the electric atmosphere of Anfield Stadium is accessible to every supporter.

Carlsberg and Liverpool FC bring fans together to sign the iconic anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone, in British Sign Language. Performed ahead of the Club's match against West Ham on Saturday 28th February, the moment kicks off the beginning of a long term commitment to give fans more access to more of the best in football. Speed Speed Carlsberg and Liverpool FC bring fans together to sign the iconic anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone, in British Sign Language. Performed ahead of the Club's match against West Ham on Saturday 28th February, the moment kicks off the beginning of a long term commitment to give fans more access to more of the best in football.

Recognising too many fans have been left on the sidelines of the match day experience, Carlsberg and LFC worked with the British Deaf Association (BDA) to teach fans at Anfield to perform a rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" in British Sign Language (BSL). This turned the iconic anthem into an inclusive experience during the West Ham game on 28th February, recognised as LFC's official 'Red Together' match, celebrating its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Research from Carlsberg highlights an inclusion gap in football, as 71% of Deaf and hard of hearing fans wish to participate in matchday chants but feel unable to. This lack of accessibility leads to a sense of isolation, with 78% of those affected feeling disconnected from the stadium atmosphere.

60% of these fans feel excluded in pubs and fan zones, deterring them from attending live sports. In response, Carlsberg is committed to bringing more access to more of the best in football long after the final whistle on 28th February.

Carlsberg and LFC are guaranteeing BSL interpreters for fans at every men's and women's home match. They will sign pre-match commentary and "You'll Never Walk Alone" live, ensuring Deaf and hard of hearing fans don't miss out.

To combat the exclusion these fans face during game day, Carlsberg has partnered with Greene King Sport and the BDA to provide basic sign language training to select team members in 16 Greene King Sport pubs across Merseyside. Pub management teams will learn key phrases related to customer service and ordering as part of a trial. The trial started in the Endbutt and the aim is to train select pubs teams in 15 additional pubs by end of May 2026.

This work champions Carlsberg's principle that football's power lies in its collective passion. "One of the best parts of football is the shared roar and raw emotion, the spontaneous explosion of joy. It creates a feeling of belonging that unites millions," said Lynsey Woods, Global Brand Director at Carlsberg.

"However, the roar is only truly collective when everyone has access to it. As a proud partner of Liverpool FC for over 30 years, we've been working together to make sure fans have the best experiences. That means helping to remove the barriers for those who miss out. By introducing sign language into the heart of Anfield, we are not just teaching signs; we are signing our commitment to a more inclusive, accessible game for everyone who bleeds Red. You could say, if Carlsberg did football anthems, this would be the best."

Rishi Jain, Director of Impact at Liverpool FC: "Together with Carlsberg, we're proud to deliver an initiative that truly lives up to everything that 'You'll Never Walk Alone' means.

"By teaching fans at Anfield how to sign the anthem in British Sign Language, we wanted to give something back to our Deaf and hard of hearing supporters and with the campaigns aim of ensuring that they feel more included in the matchday experience.

"This long-term commitment to BSL interpreters and wider supporter inclusion sits at the heart of our ongoing 'Red Together' strategy to make both our club accessible and inclusive to all, and its launch during our dedicated 2025/26 Red Together match makes it especially meaningful."

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director of Greene King pubs: "This is a powerful initiative by Carlsberg that we're proud to support, which builds on our Customer Promise to ensure that everyone feels safe and welcome in our pubs. Our pubs are spaces where everyone should feel they belong, and this BSL training is a vital step in ensuring every customer feels welcomed and understood at the bar. We are excited to have begun this trial at the Endbutt in Merseyside and to make a tangible difference to people's experience when they visit the pub."

