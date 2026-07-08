Caristo Diagnostics to Highlight New Findings Reinforcing the Science of Its Coronary Inflammation and Plaque Analysis Technologies at SCCT 2026

Three of six SCCT 2026 Young Investigator Award-nominated abstracts utilize Caristo's technologies, including—for the first time—an application of FAI-Score on non-contrast cardiac CT

OXFORD, England and STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in AI-powered technologies for cardiovascular disease, today announced that new evidence from the University of Oxford-led ORFAN registry will be presented at the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) Annual Scientific Meeting in San Diego on July 9-12, 2026. The presentations include three of the six abstracts nominated for the SCCT Young Investigator Award, in addition to presentations by experts Ron Blankstein, Imre Hunyor and Keith Channon. The findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting AI-enabled coronary inflammation and plaque analysis and the Oxford research underpinning Caristo's CaRi-Plaque® and CaRi-Heart® FAI-Score™ technologies.

The award-nominated abstracts highlight findings from the ORFAN registry, including:

Kenneth Chan, MBBS: Quantifying coronary inflammation using FAI-Score on contrast and non-contrast cardiac CT enhances cardiovascular risk stratification beyond the coronary calcium score and plaque volume

Quantifying coronary inflammation using FAI-Score on contrast and non-contrast cardiac CT enhances cardiovascular risk stratification beyond the coronary calcium score and plaque volume Camila V. Blair, MD: Prognostic value of coronary inflammation imaging measured using FAI-Score beyond the PREVENT score

Prognostic value of coronary inflammation imaging measured using FAI-Score beyond the PREVENT score Ikboljon Sobirov, MSc: AI quantification of calcified and non-calcified plaques, calibrated against coronary plaque histology, predicts 10-year cardiovascular events in 80,381 cases

Details of SCCT sessions previewing these new findings are below.

SCCT2026 Best Original Science — Young Investigator Award Presentation Spotlight

Saturday, July 11 | 2:10 p.m. Location: Chula Vista 5, Level 4

Presenter: Kenneth Chan, MBBS: Quantifying Coronary Inflammation On Contrast Or Non-contrast Cardiac CT Enhances CV Risk Stratification Beyond Coronary Calcium Score And Plaque Volume

AI/ML Workshop — The 2027 Cardiac CT Program: Integrating Coronary Inflammation and AI Plaque Analysis for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care

Thursday, July 9 | 3:30 p.m. Location: Chula Vista - 1

Presenter: Cheerag Shirodaria, MBBS, MD, MBA, FRCP, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Caristo Diagnostics

Symposium — When is 'Low Risk' Truly Low Risk? Identifying the Vulnerable Patient with FAI-Score™ and AI-Plaque Analysis

Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 a.m. Location: Chula Vista 6, Level 4

Presenters: Ron Blankstein, MD, MSCCT: Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston; Combining Coronary Plaque and Inflammation for Comprehensive Risk Assessment and Patient Management; Imre Hunyor, DPhil(Oxon), FRACP, FSCMR, FCSANZ: University of Sydney; CaRi-Heart and CaRi-Plaque in Clinical Practice: Refining Risk and Guiding Management

Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston; University of Sydney; Moderator: Keith Channon, FMedSci: Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Oxford, and Co-founder of Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo SCCT attendees can book an exclusive demo of Caristo's technologies by clicking here to schedule the onsite demo or a meeting with the Caristo team at booth #100.

Initial results from the Oxford Risk Factors And Non-Invasive Imaging Study (ORFAN) published in The Lancet in June 2024 demonstrated the prognostic value of Fat Attenuation Index (FAI) Score measurements in identifying coronary inflammation-associated cardiovascular risk up to 10 years in advance. ORFAN is the world's largest study evaluating coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) imaging biomarkers in predicting long-term cardiovascular outcomes. This expanding global registry aims to include long-term clinical and outcome data from up to 250,000 patients worldwide.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in AI technologies for cardiovascular disease, founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford. Its award-winning technology helps detect hidden heart disease and identify people at risk of a heart attack before symptoms appear. Working with leading hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners, Caristo aims to save lives through early detection and personalized prevention. The company was named a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in June 2026. Learn more at www.caristo.com or follow Caristo on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

CaRi-Plaque® is FDA cleared in the U.S. CaRi-Heart® technology is available in Europe, Switzerland, the UK, and Australia, and is limited to investigational use in the U.S.

Contact: info@caristo.com