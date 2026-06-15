Caristo Diagnostics Selected by World Economic Forum as a 2026 Technology Pioneer

Caristo's flagship technology, CaRi-Heart, recognised for its groundbreaking ability to transform cardiovascular disease prevention and management

Caristo joins a prestigious group of 100 global innovators chosen by the World Economic Forum to help solve major world challenges

OXFORD, England, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in AI-powered technologies for cardiovascular disease, today announced that it has been selected as a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. The recognition places Caristo among 100 early-stage businesses from 23 countries that are developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and societies.

Caristo was recognised for its AI-powered CaRi-Heart® technology, a novel solution designed to detect hidden coronary inflammation on cardiac CT. By uncovering this previously invisible driver of cardiovascular disease, CaRi-Heart analysis helps clinicians understand the root cause and severity of coronary artery disease and provides a personalised 10-year risk of cardiovascular death.

"Being named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum is a tremendous honour for Caristo and a meaningful recognition of our mission to transform health outcomes for patients through science and innovation," said Steve Deitsch, CEO of Caristo Diagnostics. "We are focused on closing the gap in early diagnosis and enabling more personalised treatment so that cardiovascular disease can be identified sooner, managed more precisely and prevented more effectively."

"We are excited to welcome Caristo Diagnostics to the 2026 Technology Pioneers Community," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "The world needs impactful and forward-thinking innovation to solve critical global health challenges. We look forward to seeing how they will contribute their perspectives to the Forum's initiatives over the next two years."

As part of the 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, Caristo will join a global community of innovators and leaders, working across AI, energy, health, manufacturing, space, and the bioeconomy to tackle some of the world's most urgent and complex challenges.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiovascular imaging and risk prediction, founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford. Its award-winning technology helps detect hidden heart disease and identify people at risk of heart attack before symptoms appear. Working with leading hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners, Caristo aims to save lives through early detection and personalized prevention. Learn more at www.caristo.com or follow Caristo on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

CaRi-Heart technology is available in Europe, UK, Australia, and is currently under FDA review in the United States.

World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas (www.weforum.org).

Technology Pioneers:

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers is a leading community for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum's global platform.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, which convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages, from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.