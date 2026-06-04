Captive Portal Market worth $2.71 billion in 2032 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Captive Portal Market is projected to grow from USD 1.27 billion in 2026 to USD 2.71 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 13.4%. The growth of the market is mainly supported by the rapid expansion of guest Wi-Fi networks across hotels, cafes, airports, hospitals, campuses, retail outlets, public venues, and smart city locations. Organizations are increasingly using captive portals to authenticate users, display access terms, collect consent, control bandwidth, and separate guest traffic from internal networks.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Captive Portal Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Captive Portal Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.27 billion

USD 1.27 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 2.71 billion

USD 2.71 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 13.4%

Captive Portal Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is being driven by the rising use of public and guest Wi-Fi across retail stores, hotels, airports, hospitals, campuses, coworking spaces, and public venues.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6%.

By end-user, the hospitality & leisure venue segment is estimated to account for 26.2% of the market in 2026.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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Captive portals are also becoming increasingly important for customer-facing businesses seeking to improve digital interactions through branded login pages, loyalty sign-ups, promotional offers, and personalized communication. As more users connect via smartphones, tablets, and laptops, businesses require mobile-friendly, easy-to-manage portal platforms. The rising adoption of cloud-managed Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6/6E, analytics tools, and secure access policies is further strengthening market demand. Captive portals are expected to remain a key part of public and enterprise Wi-Fi strategies as organizations focus on secure connectivity, user visibility, compliance, and customer engagement.

The hospitality and leisure end-user segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The hospitality and leisure segment is expected to have the largest market size, as hotels, resorts, cafes, restaurants, entertainment venues, and leisure facilities depend heavily on guest Wi-Fi to enhance the customer experience. Captive portals help these businesses provide smooth, secure internet access while creating a branded first point of contact for guests. Through customized login pages, businesses can promote loyalty programs, food offers, room services, event updates, and premium connectivity plans. These platforms also help collect consent-based customer information such as email addresses, visit frequency, preferences, and feedback. This data can support targeted marketing, service personalization, and customer retention. For hotels and premium venues, captive portals also support multilingual interfaces, social login, tiered access, and bandwidth control. As hospitality businesses continue to focus on the digital guest experience and repeat engagement, adoption of captive portals is expected to remain strong in this segment.

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The travel & transportation, cruise ships end-user segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The cruise ships segment is expected to record a higher growth rate as cruise operators increasingly focus on improving onboard connectivity and passenger digital experience. Cruise ships serve large numbers of passengers and crew in a limited network environment, making captive portals useful for managing Wi-Fi access, user authentication, bandwidth allocation, and service plans. These portals allow passengers to log in easily, select internet packages, access voyage information, receive onboard promotions, and connect with loyalty programs. Cruise operators can also use captive portals to promote dining,

entertainment, excursions, retail services, and premium connectivity upgrades. Since maritime connectivity often depends on satellite networks, captive portals help optimize bandwidth usage and restrict access based on passenger, crew, or operational requirements. As cruise companies invest in better digital services and passenger engagement, flexible and secure captive portal solutions are expected to gain higher adoption in this niche end-user segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the Captive Portal Market due to rapid digitalization, rising smartphone penetration, growing public Wi-Fi deployment, and increasing investment in commercial and transport infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian economies are witnessing strong demand for secure Wi-Fi access across airports, railway stations, shopping malls, hotels, cafes, universities, hospitals, and smart city projects. The region has a large mobile-first population that expects fast, simple, and reliable connectivity in public and customer-facing spaces. Businesses are also using captive portals to support branded onboarding, customer engagement, promotional campaigns, and consent-based data collection. The expansion of cloud-managed networking, AI-based analytics, and managed Wi-Fi services is further supporting adoption. As enterprises and public authorities modernize digital infrastructure, Asia Pacific is expected to offer strong growth opportunities for captive portal vendors and service providers.

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Top Companies in Captive Portal Market:

The Top Companies in Captive Portal Market include Cisco (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Enea (Sweden), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US), Cloud4Wi (US), and Spotipo (US).

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