Capital.com enters South Africa under dual FSCA regulatory licence

The global fintech group has been authorised as an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider and Category 1 Financial Services Provider, establishing its regulated operating framework in the country

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital.com today announced dual regulatory approval from South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The global financial group, which operates a technology-led trading platform, has been authorised as an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider (ODP) and Category 1 Financial Services Provider (FSP). The approvals establish Capital.com's regulated operating framework in South Africa under FSCA supervision.

Travis Robson, CEO, South Africa, Capital.com

Capital.com South Africa plans to onboard clients and provide access to contracts for difference (CFDs) across more than 5,000 markets, including equities, commodities, indices and foreign exchange, and to execute derivative transactions in accordance with South Africa's regulatory framework for derivatives providers. The licence also permits the offering of crypto CFDs under FSCA supervision.

In parallel, Capital.com South Africa is authorised as a Category 1 FSP, allowing it to market and promote Capital.com locally as an approved financial services provider and to provide financial services and intermediary (non-advice) services for approved financial products, including shares and other investment products, subject to FSCA requirements.

Commenting on the approvals, Valentina Rzheutskaya, Executive Director at Capital.com, said: "Operating under local regulatory supervision is fundamental to how we approach market entry. The FSCA approvals define the framework within which Capital.com is permitted to operate in South Africa, including the standards we must meet around governance, conduct and risk controls."

Capital.com has appointed Travis Robson as Chief Executive Officer for South Africa. Travis is a senior financial services executive with extensive experience building and running businesses within regulated financial services environments. His background includes establishing local governance structures, engaging with regulators, and overseeing regulated trading operations, making him well-placed to lead Capital.com's South African business.

Travis Robson, CEO, South Africa, Capital.com, said: "Operating through a regulated local entity matters because it shapes the environment in which decisions are made. Our role is to ensure clients engage with markets within a framework that is governed, supervised and designed to prioritise clarity around risk. By operating under FSCA oversight, we are focused on providing access to markets in a way that supports informed decision-making."

The South Africa approvals follow Capital.com's recent regulatory authorisation by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, reflecting the group's approach to regulated market entry.

Capital.com holds licences through regulated entities authorised by financial regulators including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, the UAE Capital Market Authority, the Bermuda Monetary Authority and the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya.

Notes to editors

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a global, regulated financial company established in 2016. It operates a technology-led platform providing access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company's operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital.com operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company's focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

Capital.com maintains operational offices in major financial and business centres, including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Milan, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, Nairobi, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Group Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC under licence number 463/25. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), under licence number 20200000176. Capital Com Investments (Bermuda) Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") under the Investment Business Standard Licence and Digital Asset Business (Class F) Licence dated 15 April 2025. CC Kenya Securities Limited trading as Capital.com is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya under licence number 244. Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd is incorporated in South Africa with registration number 2025/355173/07, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") as a Financial Services Provider under the licence number 55488 and as an Over the Counter Derivatives Provider.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

This press release is for media use only. It's not intended for individual investors and doesn't include personal advice or recommendations.

DISCLAIMER

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Depending on the company, between 61-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com Group. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Crypto Derivatives are not available to Retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd. Spread bets are available only to UK clients.

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Capital Com (UK) Limited ("CCUK") is incorporated in England and Wales with registration number 10506220, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") under the reference number 793714. Capital Com Group Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number ΗΕ446198, and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC") under the licence number 463/25. Capital Com SV Investments Limited ("CCSV") is incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE354252, and is authorised and regulated by the CySEC under the licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is incorporated in Australia with registration number 625 601 489, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") under AFSL licence number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd. is incorporated in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas with registration number 209236B, and is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas ("SCB") under the licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading L.L.C is incorporated in the United Arab Emirates with registration number 1994695, and is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority ("CMA") under the licence number 20200000176. Capital Com Investments (Bermuda) Ltd. is incorporated in Bermuda with registration number 202201970, and is authorised and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") under the Investment Business Standard Licence and Digital Asset Business (Class F) Licence dated 15 April 2025. CC Kenya Securities Ltd is incorporated in Kenya with registration number PVT-RXUMQ5KL, and is authorised and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority ("CMA") under the licence number 244. Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd is incorporated in South Africa with registration number 2025/355173/07, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") as a Financial Services Provider under the licence number 55488 and as an Over the Counter Derivatives Provider under the approval dated 12 May 2026.

Capital.com is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital.com website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

To the extent permitted by law, in no event shall Capital.com (or any affiliate or employee) have any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information provided. Any person acting on the information does so entirely at their own risk.

Any information which could be construed as "investment research" has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.

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