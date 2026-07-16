Calisen adopts Kraken to modernise field operations behind smart meter roll-out driving Britain's energy transition

Kraken to optimise field operations behind GB's largest smart meter provider – Calisen

Enables smarter scheduling, fewer miles for engineers, and faster, more reliable service for customers

First of its kind partnership accelerates the roll-out of smart infrastructure underpinning the energy transition

MANCHESTER, England and LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calisen, the largest owner and manager of smart meters in Great Britain, is partnering with Kraken to modernise its field operations and improve the delivery of smart meter services.

The first of its kind partnership will see Calisen bring scheduling, dispatch and workforce management together using Kraken Field on the Kraken operating system to support delivery and maintenance of its meters – improving the capability of its 1,100-strong field force.

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With a Calisen engineer carrying out a home visit every six seconds, field operations need to be as intelligent as the infrastructure they support. Kraken's field operations product removes the need for time-consuming manual planning – intelligently matching engineers to jobs, optimising schedules and reducing unnecessary travel.

By ensuring engineers arrive with the right skills and tools to complete a job, Kraken enables Calisen to complete more successful appointments with the same workforce, while delivering better, more reliable service, higher first-time fix rates, and fewer missed appointments for customers.

Smart meters are one of the foundations of a more flexible energy system, but the rollout depends on thousands of field visits being planned and completed reliably. By modernising the operational layer behind those visits, Kraken and Calisen can help accelerate the deployment and maintenance of the infrastructure Britain needs for a cleaner, more flexible grid.

Amir Orad, CEO of Kraken, said: "The energy transition depends on the deployment of smarter infrastructure at national scale – and to make the operations behind it just as intelligent. Calisen has built one of the UK's most important smart-metering platforms, and Kraken Field optimisation will help make every visit count: improving first-time success, reducing unnecessary miles and giving customers a faster, more reliable service."

Catherine O'Kelly, CEO of Calisen, added: "Around three quarters of British homes now have smart meters. In this mature and more complex phase of the roll out, the remaining installations are in harder to reach homes, we are fixing non-communicating meters and performing upgrades. At the same time, consumers are rightly demanding this crucial bit of kit is functioning well as they look to install solar panels and batteries or switch to EVs. This new phase of the smart meter system is more technical, with tougher penalties for suppliers where things go wrong. It is therefore vital that we have the best systems in place to ensure our 1,100 field force is in the right place at the right time with the right equipment to improve customer service. Kraken offers the best way for us to secure this ambition."

The partnership with Kraken is part of Calisen's broader technology transformation to ensure best in class service to its customers as they navigate the clean energy transition. The transformation is being delivered in carefully planned pilot phases by a dedicated internal team in partnership with market leaders like Kraken and with the support of 'early adopter' employees within the business.

About Kraken

Kraken is the most-loved and proven operating system for energy. Powered by Utility-Grade AI® and deep industry expertise, we help utilities transform their tech and operations so they can lead the energy transition.

Kraken supports 90+ million accounts worldwide, from households and businesses to large industrial customers, enabling utilities to innovate faster, unlock revenue, make energy more affordable for customers, and create a smarter, more resilient grid. Trusted by leading energy companies like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin, Plenitude, National Grid and Tokyo Gas, Kraken consistently delivers measurable results, including up to 40% greater efficiency and 3× improved customer satisfaction.

Our operating system delivers better outcomes from generation, through distribution, to supply – unifying data, automation and AI that's designed and constantly optimized for utilities in one platform. With a constant stream of new software releases, our clients are equipped for the future. And with an unparalleled track record for speedy, seamless migrations, we're helping utilities around the world power the possible.

Headquartered in London and New York, with regional centers in Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne, our mission is to make a big, green dent in the universe and improve one billion lives.



https://kraken.tech/

About Calisen

Calisen Group Holdings Limited ("Calisen") has been operating in the modernisation of metering systems for over a decade, originating in Manchester and Wigan in the UK. Calisen has grown substantially in this time and is now the leading owner and operator of essential energy infrastructure assets, with around 16m meters, including around 40% of all smart energy meters in UK homes. Calisen's purpose is to contribute to the transition of the country's energy and water systems from analogue to intelligent technology, making them more efficient, more resilient and giving people the power to connect to market innovations like flexible tariffs and home generation like solar.

Calisen employs approximately 1,500 people from its offices in Manchester, Market Harborough, London, Wigan and Portsmouth. Calisen also announced the launch of its first international business in Germany in November 2025.

For further information, please visit www.calisen.com