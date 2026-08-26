Caladan Goes Live on BitGo's Go Network for Institutional Settlement

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caladan and BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association ("BitGo Bank & Trust"), an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) ("BitGo"), are expanding their partnership with the integration of BitGo's Go Network for institutional settlement. Caladan's API Liquidity counterparties can now settle trades through the Go Network, extending the institutional settlement infrastructure available to desks executing through Caladan. The integration is live as of today.

Caladan x Bitgo

Settlement quality is one of the primary buying criteria for institutional crypto counterparties. The choice of settlement venue determines counterparty risk exposure during the window between trade execution and final settlement, and the operational standards of the settlement provider become part of the buyer's own risk posture. BitGo's Go Network is an institutional settlement network built on BitGo's qualified custody infrastructure, designed for participants who require both speed and institutional-grade controls.

"Settlement is where institutional trust is earned or lost. Our counterparties need to know that every link in the execution chain meets the same standard as the most regulated parts of their own operation. Going live on BitGo's Go Network gives them that assurance and adds another settlement option alongside the channels we already support." — John Gu, CEO, Caladan

"The Go Network was designed to enable institutional participants to settle digital asset trades with the same operational rigor and controls they expect from financial market infrastructure. Caladan's integration expands access to that settlement infrastructure for institutional market participants in Asia, and reflects our continued focus on building secure, regulated infrastructure for the digital asset economy." — Abel Seow, Managing Director and Head of APAC Sales, BitGo

What the integration delivers

Settlement on the Go Network is available immediately to all Caladan API Liquidity counterparties.

For counterparties already operating BitGo accounts, the integration removes friction. Settlement of trades executed through Caladan can be directed to the existing BitGo relationship without additional onboarding, account setup, or custody changes.

For counterparties evaluating institutional settlement infrastructure for the first time, the Go Network provides access to settlement infrastructure built on BitGo's qualified custody foundation and designed for institutional digital asset markets.

About Caladan

Caladan is Asia's largest digital asset market maker, headquartered in Singapore with teams across seven global offices. Since 2017, Caladan has facilitated over $170 billion annually in trading volume, operating across 65+ exchanges worldwide. The firm provides on-exchange market-making, OTC trading, DeFi liquidity, and investments to institutional participants globally.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Media contact: marketing@caladan.xyz