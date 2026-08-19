DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce its exclusive RLUSD Hold & Earn program is entering Phase 2, extending its partnership with Ripple. Starting now, the upgraded Bybit Earn campaign introduces dual daily rewards in both XRP and RLUSD, with total annualized returns scaling based on holding duration.

Bybit's RLUSD Hold & Earn Surpasses $50M AUC, Launches Phase 2 with Boosted XRP-RLUSD Rewards in Partnership with Ripple

Bybit's RLUSD Hold & Earn program, initially launched in July this year, accumulated over $50 million in Assets Under Custody (AUC) within 11 days, attracting yield-seekers with its simple structure, flexibility, and minimum hassle. Eligible Bybit users may simply hold RLUSD with no staking or lock-up required, drawing popular demand from holders seeking stable, low-friction yield opportunities.

Highlights - Phase 2

The second phase of the program retains the same user experience with added benefits, introducing APR multipliers for holders both by volume and by length of time:

Dual-Token Rewards: Participants can now earn both RLUSD at a competitive base APR and XRP with bonus APR daily

Participants can now earn both RLUSD at a competitive base APR and XRP with bonus APR daily XRP Base APR Multiplier: Users who maintain their holdings for 30 days or more receive up to 2x bonus on the XRP portion, more than doubling the potential total APR

Users who maintain their holdings for 30 days or more receive up to 2x bonus on the XRP portion, more than doubling the potential total APR Smooth User Journey: No subscription, no lock-up. Holding RLUSD is all it takes to earn APR automatically

XRP rewards are brought to the Bybit community by Ripple's milestone-based incentive program, enabling holders to get the most of the Ripple ecosystem assets with confidence.

RLUSD is a USD-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple. Natively issued on XRP Ledger, Ethereum, and other blockchains. RLUSD is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents and redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. As a regulated, reserve-backed digital asset, RLUSD offers the price stability of traditional cash in onchain form.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details on the APR multiplier, eligibility, and potential restrictions, users may visit: RLUSD Hold & Earn Phase 2: Earn Up to 21.5% APR in XRP + RLUSD

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