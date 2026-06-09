Bybit's Latest Proof-of-Reserves Shows More Than $16.5 Billion in Mainstream Assets

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its 36th Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, reflecting asset balances as of May 27, 2026, as mainstream asset value tops $16.5B. Independently verified by Hacken, the latest disclosure shows reserve ratios for key assets including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH all exceeding 100%, indicating that user liabilities remain fully backed by on-chain holdings.

Key Metrics (as of May 27, 2026)

USDT Reserve Ratio: 106%

(User Assets: ~5.55 billion USDT | Wallet Holdings: ~5.89 billion USDT)

USDC Reserve Ratio: 164%

(User Assets: ~563.7 million USDC | Wallet Holdings: ~925.5 million USDC)

BTC Reserve Ratio: 108%

(User Assets: 44,736 BTC | Wallet Holdings: 48,582 BTC)

ETH Reserve Ratio: 104%

(User Assets: 552,540 ETH | Wallet Holdings: 579,288 ETH)

Proof-of-Reserves has become an increasingly important transparency measure across the digital asset industry as institutional and retail participation continues to expand. Bybit's latest report provides an independently verified snapshot of reserve balances and user liabilities, offering additional visibility into the exchange's asset custody and solvency position.

Reserve balances and verification records are published on Bybit's Proof-of-Reserves page and updated on a recurring basis.

#Bybit / #ProofofReserves / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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