DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is making stock CFD trading completely free via Bybit TradFi from now until July 10, 2026. For a limited time, users can access over 380 global stock CFDs with zero commissions and zero swap fees on Bybit TradFi: no hidden layers, no workarounds, and with up to $100,000 in total rebates.

Bybit TradFi Doubles Down on Zero-Fee Stock CFD Trading: 0 Commission + 0 Swap Fee

The event offers a truly free experience for Bybit TradFi users, and comes at a time when Bybit is launching a dedicated RWA (real-world assets) portal that unifies all of its RWA and RWA-adjacent offerings: from tokenized equities and precious metals on Bybit Spot, to comprehensive stock CFD trading through Bybit TradFi, to traditional financial asset perpetual contracts, and RWA yield products on Bybit Earn.

Through the initiative, Bybit TradFi is the only avenue of its kind among mainstream CEXs to waive commissions and swap fees simultaneously. Traders now experience true cost-efficient global market access all from a unified USDT-denominated account on Bybit.

Zero Swap Fees: Global Market Access at No Costs

The zero-fee event for premium stock CFD trading offers traders exceptional access to Bybit TradFi with genuine cost efficiency. Not just free on paper, but also with hidden and standard costs of trading removed:

Zero Commission + Zero Swap Fee : Truly frictionless trading at no fee; users can select the Zero-Fee Mode with pure Straight Through Processing (STP) pricing with no hidden fee structures. Traders can earn up to 2,000 USDT in Swap Fee rebates.

: Truly frictionless trading at no fee; users can select the Zero-Fee Mode with pure Straight Through Processing (STP) pricing with no hidden fee structures. Traders can earn in Swap Fee rebates. 380+ Global Stock CFDs : CFD trading for leading technology stocks (NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Google), commodities (gold, oil), forex pairs, and market indices - all from a single USDT-denominated account

: CFD trading for leading technology stocks (NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Google), commodities (gold, oil), forex pairs, and market indices - all from a single USDT-denominated account Up to 5x Leverage: Strategic capital deployment with flexible leverage options designed for different trading styles

The Complete Bybit RWA Ecosystem

The launch marks Bybit's commitment to democratizing access to both crypto and RWA within a single, integrated platform. The new Bybit RWA Portal consolidates all forms of RWA exposure available on Bybit:

Bybit TradFi (Stock CFD Trading) : Over 300 global stock CFDs with zero swap fees, 5x leverage, and USDT settlement. The flagship product line for TradFi asset exposure also covers forex, global indices, commodities, oil, and precious metals.

: Over 300 global stock CFDs with zero swap fees, 5x leverage, and USDT settlement. The flagship product line for TradFi asset exposure also covers forex, global indices, commodities, oil, and precious metals. xStocks (Tokenized Equities) : Trading tokenized and fractional shares of global companies on Bybit Spot, achieving on-chain ownership without custody complexity

: Trading tokenized and fractional shares of global companies on Bybit Spot, achieving on-chain ownership without custody complexity Tokenized Precious Metals : Trading tokenized gold, silver and other precious metals on Bybit Spot with instant settlement

: Trading tokenized gold, silver and other precious metals on Bybit Spot with instant settlement TradFi Asset Perpetual Contracts : Accessing leveraged exposure to trending U.S. equities, ETF, and commodity baskets through perpetuals

: Accessing leveraged exposure to trending U.S. equities, ETF, and commodity baskets through perpetuals Bybit Earn (RWA Yields): Earning yield on RWA holdings through Bybit Earn, bridging passive income with digital finance

Bybit's unified approach to RWA's on-chain evolution allows traders and investors to choose their preferred access method: perpetuals for leverage and short selling, spot for tokenized ownership, or Earn products for passive income, all without switching platforms or managing multiple accounts.

In the past two years, engagement with TradFi's deep global markets among crypto-native traders has grown meaningfully. The change is unfolding as digital asset portfolios mature and diversification becomes part of sound portfolio strategy. Pioneering in TradFi exposure, Bybit was the first centralized crypto exchange to introduce traditional asset CFD trading in as early as 2022.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules and eligibility, users may visit: Trade Stock CFDs with 0 swap fees on Bybit TradFi

Disclaimer: Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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