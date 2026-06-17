DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is unveiling a new 30,000 USDT prize pool to encourage safe AI agent integration. From June 16 to July 15, the new initiative pairs user rewards with educational resources to guide traders through responsible use of Bybit AI Subaccounts.

Bybit Rewards Responsible AI Adoption with 30,000 USDT in Prizes for AI Subaccount Users

In response to demonstrated user demand for AI-assisted trading, Bybit developed and released a series of AI capabilities in 2026, followed by the launch of AI Subaccounts in May 2026. The feature has since been available to all Bybit users, with thousands of traders connecting an AI agent operating through an AI Sub-Account by default, ensuring baseline asset protection for early AI adopters.

Completing Tasks for Guaranteed Rewards

With Bybit AI Subaccounts, AI-ready users who are looking to scale their trading capacity with their preferred AI co-pilots. Users can now plug in an autonomous agent of their choice while limiting agentic access and permissions with built-in security parameters. The limited time prize pool can be unlocked in two ways:

KYC-verified users can create their first AI Subaccount to receive welcome rewards Users may execute their first AI agent trade with at least 500 USDT to fulfil trading tasks

Each task generates one entry into a 30,000 USDT prize pool, up to entries per eligible user. The draw pool is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with guaranteed prizes for each entry up to 100 USDT.

Security Architecture as Foundation

The Bybit AI subaccount type is separate from regular accounts, giving users precise and tailored control of their AI trading agents. With AI subaccount, users can assign new AI agents or experimental strategies to operate in a ringfenced environment before broader deployment, allowing safer validation and performance monitoring without risking primary account holdings

The set-up helps prevent unauthorized or unintended access to assets by agents. Trader-controlled restrictions allow account owners to set key parameters including maximum asset allocation, withdrawal disabling, and leverage limits.

This architecture directly addresses emerging risks associated with AI agent integration at scale, where compromised agents, code vulnerabilities, or rogue agents could trigger unauthorized fund transfers or forced liquidations.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility, potential restrictions, and other information, users may visit: Let AI Trade for You

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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