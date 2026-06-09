DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its Football Season 2026 campaign, a multi-stage trading and prediction event centered on the theme "The Pitch is Everywhere," where users can trade, predict and share a prize pool of up to $1 million in rewards.

Bybit Launches Football Season 2026 Campaign With Up To $1 Million Prize Pool

The campaign will run from June 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC through July 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, bringing together trading activity and football match predictions through a multi-stage rewards experience. Framed by the idea that "The Pitch is Everywhere," the campaign positions Bybit as a new kind of financial platform – where every product, feature, and action mirrors a role on the field, giving users multiple ways to participate, strategize, and win.

Participants can trade on Bybit, predict match outcomes, and earn a proportional share of the prize pool. There are no rankings or winner-takes-all mechanics, every qualifying user receives rewards based on their share of total Points. The more Points a user holds, the larger their share of the rewards.

The event is structured across three independent stages, each offering a separate opportunity to earn rewards. Stage 1 runs from June 9–28, 2026, during the Group Stage; Stage 2 runs from June 28–July 12, 2026, during the Knockout Stage; and Stage 3 runs from July 12–19, 2026, during the Finals. Points balances reset at the start of each stage, giving participants a fresh start and a new chance to compete for rewards throughout the campaign.

To participate, users must first earn Points by completing daily tasks and reaching trading volume milestones. A minimum of 30 net Points is required to qualify for rewards in any given stage. Users can then stake Points on football match outcomes, where correct predictions multiply their Points based on a community-determined dynamic match multiplier, while incorrect predictions result in forfeited stakes.

At the conclusion of each stage, the prize pool is allocated proportionally among qualifying users according to their net Points. Each stage features an independently scaled prize pool determined by total community net Points and subject to predefined minimum and maximum thresholds. Across the campaign, stage prize pools range from $50,000 to $325,000 depending on the stage and total community net Points.

All rewards are distributed in Mantle (MNT) token at a USD-equivalent value at the time of distribution, which is scheduled within 10 business days following each stage's close.

New users can also access an introductory incentive, receiving a $5 MNT airdrop after depositing at least $100 and completing a minimum $10 trade.

Participation is subject to eligibility requirements, including Identity Verification Level 1 and geographic restrictions. The campaign is not available in certain jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and countries within the European Economic Area, among others.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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