DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch AED Fiat Referral Boost, an exclusive rewards initiative exclusive for AED fiat deposits on Bybit. From now until April 26, 2026, participants stand to win a share of a 7,500 USDT prize pool through eligible deposits or successful referrals.

Bybit Launches AED Fiat Referral Boost Campaign with 7,500 USDT Prize Pool

The AED Fiat Referral Boost incentivizes both new and existing users to deposit AED through Bybit's robust local fiat deposit rails while inviting friends to share in the experience. Participants can earn USDT airdrops through first-deposit bonuses, tiered deposit milestones, and a competitive leaderboard for top referrers.

Highlights

First Deposit Double Reward: Referrers earn 5 USDT for each qualified new user (up to 10 referees); new depositors receive 10 USDT upon completing their initial AED 500+ deposit.

Referrers earn (up to 10 referees); new depositors receive 10 USDT upon completing their initial AED 500+ deposit. High-Intent Deposit Booster: New users can earn up to 30 USDT by depositing AED 10,000 or more, with rewards tiered at AED 2,000, 4,000, 8,000, and 10,000 thresholds.

New users can earn by depositing AED 10,000 or more, with rewards tiered at AED 2,000, 4,000, 8,000, and 10,000 thresholds. Power Referrer Leaderboard: The top three referrers with the most qualified AED depositors compete for 300 USDT, 200 USDT, and 100 USDT respectively.

Headquartered in the UAE since 2022, Bybit was proud to have received the UAE's first Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the Capital Market Authority (former SCA) in 2025.

With its growing suite of regulated solutions and offerings in the local market, Bybit remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the UAE community during the current challenging times. The launch of the AED Fiat Referral Boost reflects Bybit's confidence in the region's economic strength and dedication to fostering financial accessibility and resilience.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information about the limited-time promotion, restrictions and eligibility requirements, users may visit: Refer & Earn: AED Fiat Referral Boost — share a 7,500 USDT prize pool

For a step-by-step guide for AED deposits and withdrawals on Bybit, users may visit: Bybit Learn - How to deposit and withdraw AED on Bybit via Local bank transfer

Disclaimer:

This event is available only to users registered under the CMA license who joined Bybit on or after January 19, 2026. Participation is subject to eligibility requirements. This event is not available to residents of Dubai.

All newly registered users, excluding users from Brazil, India, and the United Kingdom, will be onboarded under Bybit Virtual Asset Platform Operator L.L.C S.P.C, an entity regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the United Arab Emirates, for applicable product offerings.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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