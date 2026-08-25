DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce crypto purchases via Apple Pay will come with zero fees from now until September 24, 2026, offering a faster, more accessible, and affordable way to accumulate digital assets.

Bybit Introduces Zero-Fee Apple Pay Crypto Purchases

The offer spans 36 supported fiat currencies, allowing purchases using any eligible bank card linked to Apple Wallet. For a limited time, eligible Apple Pay purchases of 100 USDT or equivalent on Bybit will incur zero fees, benefiting new entrants to the crypto space and retail traders looking to adjust positions.

The purchase flow is designed for simplicity. Through Bybit One-Click Buy, eligible users can select a preferred cryptocurrency and payment currency, choose Apple Pay as the payment method, and complete a transaction in just a few steps, without the fee overhead for regular card-based crypto purchases.

No more transfers or long waiting time, now users simply need a bank card supported by their Apple Wallet to start their crypto journey. Compatible with Apple Pay and dozens of currencies, Bybit extends the speed and familiarity of Apple's payment ecosystem to crypto purchases, allowing users to tap into the fast-moving world of digital assets within seconds.

The limited-time zero-fee feature further lowers the barrier to entry, making it easier and more cost-effective for users to acquire crypto without navigating complex funding processes or absorbing additional transaction costs.

Bybit is mission bound to expand accessible, low-friction payment options to everyone as it builds towards its New Financial Platform vision.

Terms and conditions, and an upper limit of the fees apply. For more details on eligibility, and potential restrictions, users may visit: Buy crypto with Apple Pay, now with zero fees.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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