DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, launched a new Skill Marketplace within its AI Skill Hub, featuring three AI Earn Skills purpose-built for yield-oriented trading strategies. With more Skills to be added, the marketplace expands the capabilities of Bybit's data-driven AI ecosystem, delivering intelligent solutions tailored to crypto yield optimization.

The three new AI Earn Skills include:

Bybit Expands AI Skill Hub with Marketplace for AI-Compatible Yield-Generation Strategies

Dual Asset Smart Dip Averaging (DCA) Strategy: An intelligent automated strategy that executes periodic purchases of dual-asset products when prices fall below specified thresholds. Users can build long-term positions at favorable prices while managing portfolio risk efficiently, with automatic entry point selection optimizing long-term accumulation. AI Event Double-Win Strategy: A highly sophisticated AI agent that monitors major market catalysts across reputable information platforms and identifies trading windows for double-win products tied to significant events. The strategy helps users allocate reasonable position sizes on double-win products based on event impact severity, enabling them to capitalize on volatile conditions while balancing downside risk. Risk Parity Yield Optimizer Strategy: A dynamic allocation engine that balances crypto holdings across multiple earn products by real-time yield rates. It continuously rebalances portfolios to optimize risk-adjusted returns, suitable for users seeking diversification across savings products, liquidity mining, dual-asset and double-win products.

Each new earn skill is tailored for traders looking to optimize their APR and asset growth strategies for automation and consistency, designed with built-in risk management safeguards and comes with detailed guidance to help users understand mechanics, strategy parameters, and potential outcomes.

AI has become essential in trading and investing, enabling traders to execute complex strategies at scale, respond to market conditions in real-time, and optimize risk management across diverse asset portfolios. Bybit's AI Skills represent a new paradigm in this space: pre-built, intelligent solutions that automate decision-making and execution while allowing users to maintain full control over their strategy parameters and risk tolerance.

All three AI Skills are now available on Bybit AI Hub for eligible traders. The AI Skill Marketplace will continue to diversify with additional solutions engineered to prepare traders for the age of AI-powered trading. By embedding AI capabilities across its trading ecosystem, Bybit empowers users to deploy sophisticated, data-driven strategies without requiring extensive technical expertise or manual monitoring.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility, potential restrictions, and other information, users may visit: New on Bybit AI Skill Hub: Introducing the Skill Marketplace

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

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