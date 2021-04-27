Buy Me a Coffee Hits 300,000 Creators as Pandemic Saw an Uprise of Creators

Buy Me a Coffee - Crowdfunding platform makes it easier for creators to get paid

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy Me a Coffee, a crowdfunding company is now being used as an easier way to get paid for hundreds of thousands of creators. The platform makes it easier for creators to build a community of supporters and raise funds for their content by stripping away the friction with alternative fundraising platforms such as Patreon. In the first quarter of 2021, creators have been able to raise $2.4 million.

What makes Buy Me a Coffee so useful for creators is that, unlike other platforms, supporters don't need to sign up for a monthly or annual subscription or even create an account (although they have the option to do so). They head to the creator's page and "buy them a coffee". The creator then receives the money through PayPal or Stripe instantly. Contributors can choose how much the coffee costs (between $1 and $5) and how many they want to buy. The whole process is designed to feel much more friendly and less transactional than asking fans to sign up for a subscription, making it easier for creators to monetize their content.

Buy Me a Coffee's features allow creators to go further in building a redirect relationship with their supporters and monetizing their content. Fans can make a public comment of gratitude when making a contribution, which lets them participate in the creator's journey. There's also a shop function and the ability to offer extras such as exclusive videos, zoom event ticket links, art commissions, ebooks. Having all this functionality in one place lets creators focus on creating rather than managing their business.

More people than ever are plying their trade as independent content creators - but it's becoming harder to get by off advertising revenues alone. 97.5% of YouTubers don't make enough off advertising to reach the U.S. poverty line - and ad revenue for creators as a whole has dropped by 33% during COVID. That's why contributions from supporters on platforms like Buy Me a Coffee are so crucial, allowing creators to build a direct relationship with their audience.

