Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail Marketplace

SHANGHAI, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce the acquisition of Zhejiang Jianchuang Testing & Technology Service Co., Ltd. (Jianchuang), a Chinese testing organization for softline products active in the online retail marketplace.

With China continuing to focus on domestic market consumption growth; testing specialists with the local market knowledge and business practices are critical for sustained growth. China is already one of the largest apparel markets in the world and with E-commerce being the major apparel retail channel, Jianchuang's focus on softlines, online and location in Hangzhou, China's E-commerce Center and Local Brand Center of East China, will be a key benefit to Bureau Veritas.

With the testing business established in 2015, Jianchuang provides a fast testing service for a wide variety of softline products such as apparel and home textiles servicing hundreds of online brands and thousands of vendors / factories selling within the growing China Market.

Catherine Chen, President of Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services commented, "With the acquisition of Jianchuang ("JC"), Bureau Veritas acquires a strategically located testing hub in Hangzhou with in-depth local knowledge on E-commerce & Local Brands and services being delivered 24/7. This strategic partnership is well aligned to Bureau Veritas CPS' diversification strategy; two critical foundations being China Retail and Online. With JC on board, we will continue our acceleration in these spaces in China, but also worldwide as we replicate the successful service model into selected consumer goods testing labs worldwide to support growth in the China & Online Markets."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: www.cps.bureauveritas.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1212982/Bureau_Veritas_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bureau Veritas