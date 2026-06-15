Bull Moose Tube Company Set to Acquire Hanna Steel Corporation

Transaction expands Bull Moose Tube's manufacturing footprint and strengthens its ability to serve customers across key end markets

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company ("Bull Moose"), a leading manufacturer of steel pipe & tubing products, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Hanna Steel Corporation, a leading producer of structural and mechanical steel tubing with operations in Alabama and Illinois, a coil-coating facility in Alabama, as well as Hanna Truck Line, Inc., Hanna Steel's in-house trucking fleet. The transaction is expected to close in early Q3 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the completion of the transaction, Hanna Steel will operate as a division of Bull Moose Tube Company.

"The acquisition of Hanna Steel is a strong strategic fit for Bull Moose Tube as we continue to expand our capabilities and enhance value for our customers," said John Krupinski, Chief Executive Officer of Bull Moose Tube Company. "Hanna adds complementary assets, experienced teams, a respected reputation and culture, along with a product portfolio that supports our long-term growth strategy."

The combination brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to safety, customer service, quality and growth – creating a stronger, more aligned platform than either company could achieve as separate entities. With aligned values and complementary cultures, Bull Moose and Hanna will operate as one team, accelerating the sharing of best practices and delivering best in class service across our customers, employees, and partners.

"This transaction enhances our flexibility in servicing our customer base and Hanna's capabilities allow us to better meet evolving market requirements while strengthening our ability to execute on complex, large-scale projects," said Andy Annakin, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer.

Chairman of Bull Moose Tube Company, the Hon. Ambar Paul, said, "We continue to assess and pursue strategic opportunities that strengthen Bull Moose Tube's position as a best-in-class steel tube producer. As our third major investment in recent years, Hanna Steel builds on a clear pattern of strategic expansion – adding depth to our manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to long-term, sustainable growth."

Vice-Chair of Hanna Steel, Jill Cunningham, said, "The acquisition of Hanna Steel by Bull Moose Tube marks an exciting new chapter for our customers, employees and suppliers. Joining forces with Bull Moose Tube allows us to pair our legendary commitment to consistency and customer service with Bull Moose's impressive scale and quality. We are proud of the legacy we've built and look forward to the future of Hanna under Bull Moose's stewardship."

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) served as exclusive financial advisor to Bull Moose Tube Company, and Spencer Fane LLP acted as legal counsel.

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Hanna Steel Corporation, and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Bull Moose Tube Company

Bull Moose Tube Company is part of the Caparo Bull Moose Group of Companies. The company operates manufacturing facilities across the United States and offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Bull Moose Tube products serve a wide variety of applications including commercial construction, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy equipment, transportation, and engineered products.

For more information, visit www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Hanna Steel

Hanna Steel Corporation is headquartered in Hoover, Alabama. Hanna's southeastern tubing operations are based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and its Midwestern tubing facilities are in Pekin, Illinois. It operates a coil-coating facility located in Fairfield, Alabama. Hanna Truck Line, known as HTL, rounds out Hanna's capabilities providing consistent deliveries to our customers. For more information, visit www.hannasteel.com.

CONTACT:

marketing@bullmooseindustries.com