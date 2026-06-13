Building the AI-First Gulf: How GCC Enterprises Are Entering the Next Digital Era

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is why Junkies Coder UAE-based Company has launched its Agentic AI & Enterprise Modernisation practice — built to help GCC enterprises deploy AI agents reliably by first modernising the legacy systems, cloud, and pipelines those agents depend on.

The Gulf has decisively won the AI adoption race.

Junkies Coder Enterprise Business for AI Transformation and Application Modernization

AI adoption across the GCC jumped from 62% to 84% between 2023 and 2025. The UAE now reports 97% adoption across government sectors, while Saudi Arabia has committed $14.9 billion to AI infrastructure in a single policy cycle.

The UAE has become the first economy in the world to surpass 70% AI adoption among its working-age population and aims to embed agentic AI into 50% of government services within two years.

Backed by Vision 2030 and the UAE AI Strategy 2031, ambition and investment are no longer the constraint.

Execution is.

Roland Berger research found that fewer than one in three GCC organisations have the operating model and governance required to scale AI effectively. Meanwhile, many AI agent pilots fail to reach production or deliver measurable business value.

The conversation has shifted from generative AI experimentation to agentic AI deployment. However, the gap between enterprise AI ambition and production-grade integration has never been wider.

The reason is structural.

Deloitte's 2026 State of AI report highlights that the Middle East's next AI phase will depend less on experimentation and more on scaling responsibly, modernising infrastructure, redesigning workflows, and creating governance frameworks for autonomous systems.

AI ambitions now collide with legacy architecture, fragmented data environments, and sovereignty obligations.

Saudi Arabia's SDAIA data residency framework is becoming a regulatory baseline. UAE AI governance requirements are advancing, and ISO/IEC 42001 is increasingly influencing enterprise procurement decisions.

The organisations making real progress are not always those with the largest budgets, but those treating governance as architecture embedded into every workflow from the beginning.

Bridging the gap between AI strategy and production requires more than selecting a model.

It requires AI-driven mobile app development company in UAE to connected to real business processes, cloud and legacy modernisation, sovereign-ready data architecture, and governance designed into systems from day one.

The enterprises scaling fastest are partnering with specialist teams that manage this journey end to end transforming agentic AI ambition into secure, compliant, and measurable outcomes.

For GCC businesses, the mandate is clear:

The AI-first Gulf will not be built by those who adopt the most, but by those who integrate the best.

Junkies Coder UAE helps GCC enterprises close the gap between AI ambition and real-world implementation through agentic AI, enterprise AI integration, cloud modernisation, mobile app development and sovereign-ready systems designed to move from pilot to production.

Website - https://www.junkiescoder.com/

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