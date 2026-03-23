Build, Grow & Exit Launches Annual Membership For Founders & CEO's

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build, Grow & Exit, the advisory firm founded by William Brown focused on the operational infrastructure of online education businesses, has launched a yearly mentorship program giving founders direct access to Brown through in-person sessions in Dubai and Bali alongside ongoing one-on-one advisory throughout the year.

Source: Build, Grow & Exit

The program is designed for founders of online education businesses who have established revenue but have not yet built the operational systems, team structures, or business documentation required to scale or exit independently of their own daily involvement. Where most coaching programs focus on audience growth or content strategy, Build, Grow & Exit's mentorship operates at the structural layer of the business, offer design, pricing discipline, acquisition systems, internal documentation, and organisational clarity.

"Most education founders have built income, not a business," William Brown said. "The gap between the two is operational. Our mentorship is designed to close that gap over the course of a year, working directly with founders on the mechanics rather than the marketing."

The in-person component of the program takes place across Dubai and Bali, where Brown is based, giving participants direct working time with him outside of a traditional conference or group event format. One-on-one sessions throughout the year provide continuous access to advisory support as founders implement structural changes across their operations.

The program accepts a limited number of participants annually, reflecting Brown's focus on depth of engagement over volume. Applications are open now through Build, Grow & Exit's website.

Build, Grow & Exit works with founders across different stages of the online education market, from operators formalising their first scalable offer to established businesses seeking the operational readiness required for long-term continuity or a future exit.

About Build, Grow & Exit: Build Grow & Exit is an advisory firm founded by William Brown focused on the operational and structural mechanics of online education businesses. The firm works with founders seeking to separate business performance from personal dependency, building systems, documentation, and organisational design that support durability, scalability, and exit readiness.

Media Details:

Company Name: Build, Grow & Exit

Founder: William Brown

Company Website: https://buildgrowandexit.com/

Email: media@buildgrowandexit.com

City, State: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940351/Build_Grow_Exit.jpg