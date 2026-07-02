BT and Ivanti launch telco-first remote eSIM installation for managed Android devices

SALT LAKE CITY, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BT Business and Ivanti are launching a new way of enabling businesses to switch on mobile connectivity for managed Android devices at scale.

The new capability is a telco world first, handing organisations the ability to install eSIMs directly from their Mobile Device Management platform and activate on a device without physical handling or manual steps.

It offers businesses a time and money saving way to prepare and manage their mobile fleets for up to thousands of workers.

Using a single route, devices will either install eSIMs automatically or via a short installation process cutting the time to deliver from days to minutes.

The partnership brings together Android's ecosystem, Ivanti's management capability and BT's mobile expertise to offer business customers a consistent method of deployment across their estates.

The move paves the way for future services built around secure, remotely managed connectivity, giving businesses more flexibility as their workforces, devices and security needs evolve.

"As organisations scale their mobile fleets, setting up connectivity must be as automated and manageable as the devices themselves," said Bruce Payne, Principal Field CTO at Ivanti. "Embedding eSIM installation and activation directly into the management workflow allows organisations to further standardise provisioning, reduce manual effort and maintain control as mobile estates grow. Working together with Android and BT, we're helping businesses improve user experience by removing unnecessary complexity and making large-scale Android deployments faster and more consistent."

Sally Fuller, Mobile and Unified Mobility Director at BT said: "Customers want devices that are ready when their people need them. Working with Android and Ivanti has allowed us to create a simple and reliable way to switch on connectivity across Android devices. It removes processes which can slow organisations down and replaces it with a single digital process that works sustainably and at scale."

For more information, please visit here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform helps ensure consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Ivanti follows "Secure by Design" principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers' needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

Press Contact

Ivanti

press@ivanti.com

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services in the UK; International serves multinational organisations headquartered outside the UK and overseas public sector customers; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 700 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768159/Ivanti_Logo_2025.jpg