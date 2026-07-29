BrowserStack Launches Test Companion, Agentic AI That Brings Complete Test Automation Into the IDE

DUBLIN, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the leading AI-native software testing platform, today announced Test Companion, agentic AI for test automation built into the IDE. Built for QA teams and automation engineers, it accelerates test authoring, execution, debugging, and maintenance across web and mobile applications.

AI-powered Testing, right inside your IDE.

AI coding agents have made writing software much faster, but that speed isn't carrying through to releases. A 2026 NBER study found that AI coding agents increased commits by 180%, while releases rose by just 30%. Testing is part of this gap: coding agents like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code can generate test code, but they aren't purpose-built for the context, infrastructure and workflows required across the testing lifecycle.

Test Companion closes that gap with a testing harness built into the IDE, working with a team's existing code, frameworks, and testing stack from day one, with no setup or context switching.

Complete test cycle in the IDE: generates test cases, authors and executes scripts, debugs failures, and works directly with browsers and devices, across functional, visual, accessibility, and API testing.

generates test cases, authors and executes scripts, debugs failures, and works directly with browsers and devices, across functional, visual, accessibility, and API testing. Grounded in real code and devices: understands existing automation frameworks page objects, helpers, and conventions, and validates on 30,000+ real devices and browsers.

understands existing automation frameworks page objects, helpers, and conventions, and validates on 30,000+ real devices and browsers. Built for specialised testing workflows: uses custom skills and sub-agents for root-cause analysis, test healing and visual testing, with dedicated prompts, tools and orchestration for each.

uses custom skills and sub-agents for root-cause analysis, test healing and visual testing, with dedicated prompts, tools and orchestration for each. Integrates with tools teams already use: adapts to Playwright, Selenium, Cypress, Appium, WebdriverIO, and TestNG, and integrates with Jira, test management, and reporting out of the box.

adapts to Playwright, Selenium, Cypress, Appium, WebdriverIO, and TestNG, and integrates with Jira, test management, and reporting out of the box. Built for enterprise-wide standardisation: gives QA teams a consistent testing harness with shared models, guardrails, governance and traceability, helping regulated teams maintain oversight of test coverage and agent actions.

"Fifteen years of building for testing teams taught us that a test is never written and done. The application changes, the test breaks, and someone has to fix it. Any AI that only writes tests solves the easy part. Test Companion owns the full cycle, and that's the shift," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and co-founder of BrowserStack.

Test Companion is the newest addition to BrowserStack's AI portfolio. In 2025 the company launched BrowserStack AI, a suite of 20+ agents built across the testing lifecycle, followed by the open-source BrowserStack MCP Server, which connects its testing platform to AI tools like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude. Test Companion extends that intelligence into the IDE, bringing agentic testing directly into existing workflows.

More than 1,000 teams already use Test Companion to author, debug, and maintain tests up to 4x faster. It is available now and installs from the marketplace in VS Code, JetBrains, Cursor, and Antigravity.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

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