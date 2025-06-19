Breda University: "We Should Follow in Women's Footsteps more Often"

BREDA, Netherlands, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer approaching, more people are heading out to seek adventure. In the case of hikers this means regularly that they literally follow in male pioneers' footsteps. There are countless walking trails based on the paths of conquerors, philosophers, and male saints. However, there are few trails devoted to women, as Brigitte Ars of the Academy for Tourism of Breda University of Applied Sciences (BUas) discovered.

This prompted Ars to explore 'women's trails' in greater depth. In her book Het Wilde Vrouwenpad. Avontuurlijke Wandelingen (The Wild Women's Trail. Adventurous Hikes) the author takes the reader along trails connected to free-spirited women from history. She walked, among other things, the Dorothy Wordsworth Walking Trail (England), the Brigid's Way (Ireland), the Astrid Lindgrenpad (Sweden) and the Via Matildica (Italy). She also discovered the impact of adventurous hikes on women's resilience.

Walking for freedom and self-confidence

Outdoor adventure provides women with a sense of freedom and self-confidence, according to previous research conducted by Ars in conjunction with BUas. Ars: "Nevertheless, the influential French philosopher Rousseau once stated that although walking is beneficial for contemplation, it is not suitable for women. This is despite the fact that adventurous men have always been placed on a pedestal. Just think of the Explorers Club in New York. Men who explored Papua New Guinea and the North Pole, for example, were considered true heroes. Women were expected to take care of their families."

Nowadays, adventurous walking, walking where you do something new and take on challenges, is becoming increasingly popular , especially among women. However, Ars observes that they often face obstacles when they want to go on a solo walking trip. "I notice that the women I talk to are mainly concerned with: what will others think of this? Can I do this to my family? This shows that old ideas still persist to some extent."

Ars is happy that there is an increasing amount of attention paid to women's trails and solo adventures for women. She knows that embarking on adventures and taking on challenges can be a proven 'social prescription' for mental health issues such as anxiety and trauma. Adventure is an essential moment of reflection and empowerment, offering a counterbalance to a society in which male forces often dominate issues such as war, polarisation, and inequality.

About the researcher

Through her research and publications, Brigitte Ars contributes to the debate on the role of female power in society. In her role as a lecturer and researcher at BUas she wants to actively contribute to improving society and shows how adventurous living and solo hiking trips can help women take a stronger place in the world. She is also an ambassador of Adventure Mind, a British organisation that researches the positive impact of adventure on mental health.

