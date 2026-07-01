LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, in collaboration with Mars Veterinary Health, Royal Canin and the University of Bristol have built – and validated – a tool to offer a clearer picture of cats' physical and emotional wellbeing.

This two-part study, published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, (Part 1 and Part 2) is an important step forward in feline welfare because cats can often mask their discomfort. This can be problematic during veterinary visits, making diagnoses of some physical and behavioural issues challenging.

Breakthrough in Feline Welfare: New Tool for Assessing Cat Wellbeing is Scientifically Validated

The most comprehensive study of its kind

To develop the new feline quality of life (FelQoL) questionnaire, the researchers used data from 1,324 cat owners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This broad data set was then used to identify key factors contributing to feline wellbeing, ensuring the questionnaire works reliably for cats of different backgrounds and living environments.

Key findings:

Age, health and environment strongly influence a cat's quality of life. Older cats and those with medical conditions were typically less active and social. Meanwhile, cats in environments with perching spots were found to be more active.

These patterns were consistent with clinical expectations and previous studies, supporting the validity of the FelQoL questionnaire.

The tool provided consistent results when the same cat was re-evaluated.

Based on demographic, health and living data also collected by the research team, FelQoL was able to distinguish between cats with different characteristics and conditions.

Janet Patterson-Kane, Global Veterinary Science Partner, Mars Science & Diagnostics, says:

"The notion that cats can be difficult to read is well known. That's why the FelQoL is such an important development for veterinary professionals and pet owners alike. This science-backed, practical tool, could help better identify cats' welfare needs, and improve their day-to-day quality of life."

A better measure of wellbeing means a better future for cats

This pet owner-friendly questionnaire provides actionable insights, which owners can easily put into practice at home.

FelQoL is already being used to understand cat wellbeing through the MARS PETCARE BIOBANK , alongside a previously developed tool for measuring dog wellbeing.

For information, visit: https://www.waltham.com/feline-quality-life-study