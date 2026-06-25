BrandGap.AI gives every brand decision an objective, evidence-based foundation that's built in minutes, not days

Born from a challenge facing brand leaders, brand teams, brand consultants, agencies, founders and investors everywhere, BrandGap.AI turns days of manual competitive discovery into two to three minutes, giving positioning recommendations a defensible, evidence-backed basis whether a brand is being built from scratch or validated against the market it competes in.

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The competitive discovery phase of brand strategy is among the most consequential work a brand team does and historically one of the most time-intensive to do well. Mapping where named competitors sit across visual identity, tone, brand promise and positioning, and identifying the space a brand can genuinely own, has always required days of manual research before a single strategic recommendation could be made. BrandGap.AI, launching publicly today, compresses that work into two to three minutes: a complete competitive positioning report, including an interactive territory map, twelve-archetype breakdown, five-dimension tone scoring, and written strategic recommendations with proposition and messaging pillars, benchmarked against an ever-growing substrate of more than 1,200 analysed brands across 30-plus industries.

Co-founders Simon Phillips and Stuart Anthony, with nearly 60 years of combined experience, built the platform after spending years doing this work manually. Having looked for a solution that could help automate the process, without success, they spent 9 months building something that could do it faster than they ever thought, and without sacrificing depth.

"We were trying to solve a problem that was costing us days on every project," said Simon Phillips, Co-Founder of BrandGap.AI. "Whether it was a client engagement or a competitive pitch, we'd spend hours and hours manually auditing competitors; analysing visual identities, tone of voice, brand promises, typography, and positioning, to uncover a space our clients' brands could genuinely own. It was such important work, but painfully slow. Once we saw how quickly BrandGap.AI surfaced clear, evidence-backed positioning opportunities, we realised this wasn't just our problem, it was a challenge facing brand teams everywhere."

The platform is built to serve customers at three distinct moments. For a new brand system, a rebrand or evaluation of existing brand positioning against key competitors. It gives clear strategic direction, a precise positioning gap, an archetype recommendation, a territory read and a written brief that a brand team or agency can build from immediately. For a brand system that already exists, it provides independent, objective validation with a structured, evidence-based check of whether the position a brand claims is genuinely available and defensible against its current competitive set.

"It's incredibly powerful to have that underpin a brand direction," said Stuart Anthony, Co-Founder of BrandGap.AI. "It doesn't replace the judgment of a good strategist or a creative, it simply supports and speeds up the process. It gets you to the insight faster, freeing up more time for the thinking, shaping, and ultimately the creative work that really matters. And it still gives every recommendation a clear, evidence-based foundation to build from."

The platform was tested extensively against hundreds of brand profiles ahead of launch, with strategists, consultants, founders, creatives and researchers involved throughout development. Its first use on a live competitive pitch won both the account and the branding project , and the platform's output has since served as the lead into the strategic foundation for the client's new brand system, carrying its recommended positioning and strategic direction directly into the work that followed.

Phillips added: "It's objective, not subjective, both in how it presents the landscape, and in how it validates the position you choose to defend."

BrandGap.AI is available now at brandgap.ai, with plans starting at $199 for a single analysis and scaling to Studio and Agency tiers for teams, or investors wanting to test multiple markets.

About BrandGap.AI

BrandGap.AI is an AI-native competitive brand positioning platform built for brand strategists, consultants, creatives, researchers, in-house brand leaders and founders. It accelerates competitive discovery and strategic recommendations, turning days of manual discovery research into two to three minutes, and combines frontier AI models and a methodology layer with a calibrated, ever-growing substrate of 1,200+ analysed brands across 30+ industries to produce in-depth, defensible positioning and strategic recommendations against up to six named competitors. Learn more at brandgap.ai.

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