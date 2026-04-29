Brand Prescribes "An Orgasm a Day" for Sexual Wellness

FrolicMe offers a free erotic film every day this Masturbation May to support stress, mood and wellbeing

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Masturbation May, leading ethical erotica platform FrolicMe is putting sexual wellbeing firmly on the wellness agenda by prescribing "an orgasm a day".

To bring support to individuals on the sexual wellness journey, the brand is offering one free erotic film every day throughout May, encouraging people to take a few minutes for themselves and experience the proven benefits of self-pleasure as part of their daily routine.

In the UK, stress levels remain high, with the majority of adults reporting frequent stress impacting sleep, mood and overall wellbeing. Yet sexual wellbeing is still rarely included in conversations around health, despite growing evidence that it can play a meaningful role in reducing stress and supporting mental health.

Unlike many wellness practices, self-pleasure is immediate, accessible and requires no cost or time-intensive commitment, and can have a powerful impact. Research shows that orgasms trigger the release of endorphins, dopamine and oxytocin, hormones linked to pleasure, relaxation and bonding while also helping to lower cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone.

The Benefits of Masturbation

Stress reduction: Helps regulate cortisol levels and promote relaxation

Helps regulate cortisol levels and promote relaxation Improved sleep: Supports deeper, more restful sleep

Supports deeper, more restful sleep Boosted mood: Increases dopamine and endorphins

Increases dopamine and endorphins Greater self-awareness: Builds understanding of personal desire

Builds understanding of personal desire Improved relationships: Supports more open communication with partners

Despite the well-documented benefits, stigma and lack of education still prevent many people from embracing this part of their wellbeing. Cultural taboos, outdated narratives and a lack of open conversation mean self-pleasure is often misunderstood or associated with shame, rather than recognised as a normal, healthy behaviour.

Anna Richards, founder of FrolicMe, believes it's time to reframe self-pleasure as a core part of wellbeing and bring the conversation into the mainstream.

"Self-pleasure is one of the simplest ways to reconnect with your body, yet it's still something many people feel they can't openly talk about or prioritise. We talk about exercise, sleep and mindfulness but rarely about pleasure, despite how powerful it can be. Pleasure shouldn't be something to feel guilty about, it's a fundamental part of wellbeing and something we deserve to explore and enjoy at every stage of life." says Anna.

How It Works:

Throughout May, FrolicMe will release one erotic film per day, available to watch for free, no credit card required. Users simply need to:

Visit the Frolic Me site click on SIGN UP and enter your voucher code MM26 or visit Instagram @frolicme_official and click the link in the bio to access your daily film for free.

Each erotic film has been carefully selected to showcase a variety of different moods, storylines and genres, giving users the opportunity to explore and find what resonates with them. The campaign is designed to make sexual wellbeing feel approachable and achievable, offering a simple daily ritual that supports relaxation, confidence and connection.

FrolicMe also has a 'Sexual Education Hub' where they offer information on female masturbation on their website.