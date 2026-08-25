Brainomix to Present Five New Studies at ERS Congress Demonstrating the Potential of Quantitative CT in Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader in AI-powered imaging for stroke and lung disease, today announced that five abstracts showcasing its proprietary biomarkers and advanced CT analysis technologies will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2026, taking place September 5–9 in Barcelona, Spain.

Brainomix AI-powered imaging biomarkers and advanced CT analysis technologies

Brainomix 360 e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-powered image analysis tool that provides automatic quantifications and visualizations of radiographic features in lung CT scans. Clinicians can use these outputs to aid in their diagnostic assessment of lung diseases.

"These five studies build on Brainomix's growing legacy of clinical evidence in quantitative imaging for fibrotic lung disease, further demonstrating the potential of quantitative CT to deliver objective insights across the Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) patient journey," said Prof Peter George, Consultant Pulmonologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, UK, and Senior Medical Director at Brainomix.

"From assessing treatment response and detecting early disease progression to stratifying the risk of mortality and identifying patients at risk of pulmonary hypertension, these findings reinforce the potential of imaging biomarkers to complement clinical measures and support earlier, more precise and personalized approaches to ILD."

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Treatment with taladegib results in increased lung volume and regression of markers of ILD: A Phase 2a post hoc CT analysis using Brainomix e-Lung

Treatment with taladegib results in increased lung volume and regression of markers of ILD: A Phase 2a post hoc CT analysis using Brainomix e-Lung Presenter: Prof Peter George (London, UK)

Prof Peter George (London, UK) Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 8:00-9:30 am CEST





Sunday, September 6, 8:00-9:30 am CEST Title: Telomere shortening is associated with quantitative CT reticulovascular burden and mortality in fibrotic ILD

Telomere shortening is associated with quantitative CT reticulovascular burden and mortality in fibrotic ILD Presenter: Prof Ayodeji Adegunsoye (Chicago, USA)

Prof Ayodeji Adegunsoye (Chicago, USA) Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 8:00-9:30 am CEST





Sunday, September 6, 8:00-9:30 am CEST Title: Validation of e-Lung quantitative CT risk thresholds in fibrotic interstitial lung disease

Validation of e-Lung quantitative CT risk thresholds in fibrotic interstitial lung disease Presenter: Prof Peter George (London, UK)

Prof Peter George (London, UK) Date/Time: Sunday, September 6, 8:00-9:30 am CEST





Sunday, September 6, 8:00-9:30 am CEST Title: Early change in quantitative CT biomarkers is associated with future FVC decline in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis; a post-hoc analysis of the INBUILD Study

Early change in quantitative CT biomarkers is associated with future FVC decline in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis; a post-hoc analysis of the INBUILD Study Presenter: Prof Peter George (London, UK)

Prof Peter George (London, UK) Date/Time: Tuesday, September 8, 12:30-2:00 pm CEST





Tuesday, September 8, 12:30-2:00 pm CEST Title: Assessment of e-Lung quantitative CT biomarkers of pulmonary fibrosis in IPF patients with and without pulmonary hypertension

Assessment of e-Lung quantitative CT biomarkers of pulmonary fibrosis in IPF patients with and without pulmonary hypertension Presenter: Dr Sophie Herbert (London, UK)

Dr Sophie Herbert (London, UK) Date/Time: Tuesday, September 8, 12:30-2:00 pm CEST

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung disease. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-powered imaging software platform that automatically identifies and quantifies features on CT lung scans using a configured clinical workflow. Quantification of CT features can enable clinicians to more easily identify visual changes over multiple timepoints. Founded as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

At the company

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

T +44 (0)1865 582730

US Media Enquiries

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

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UK & Europe Media Enquiries

Sue Charles

Charles Consultants

sue@charles-consultants.com