Boldyn Networks supercharges connectivity at The O2 Belfast with O2 customers to experience it first

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Boldyn Networks

06 Aug, 2026, 08:00 GMT

Fan experience takes centre stage as Boldyn deploys future-ready network in Northern Ireland's largest indoor multi-purpose venue

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) has given event-goers a boost after deploying a new neutral-host DAS system at The O2 Belfast, providing fans a stronger, more reliable and higher-capacity mobile experience during live events. O2 customers are the first to enjoy the new network to share live moments, stream content, use digital tickets and make mobile payments instantly on their devices even when the arena is at full capacity.

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The O2 Belfast arena exterior
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The crowd at The O2 Belfast arena

Welcoming more than 800,000 visitors each year, The O2 Belfast is the largest indoor arena in Northern Ireland and home to one of the most successful clubs in UK ice hockey history.

A future-ready network for an ambitious venue

The state-of-the-art neutral host solution combines high-performance active DAS technology with targeted additional coverage, creating a flexible system that can be finely tuned across the venue and easily scaled as needs grow. It supports every generation of mobile connectivity, from 2G through to 5G, across all UK networks. Extra capacity is already in place to support future upgrades, so the network can keep evolving alongside changing visitor expectations, new operator requirements and the next generation of mobile technology.

Paul Osborne, Chief Commercial Officer at Boldyn Networks UK, said, "Live events are where the physical and digital worlds collide. Fans come for the roar of the crowd, but they also want to share it with everyone who isn't there. At The O2 Belfast, a premier multi-purpose venue, we've made those two sides work as one, so nothing gets between a fan and the moment. And we've built a digital foundation ready to adapt to whatever comes next, from rising visitor expectations to the technologies just over the horizon."

Craig Barrington, Associate Director of Estates and Facilities at The Odyssey Trust, said, "As Northern Ireland's premier live entertainment destination, we're always looking for innovative, digital-first ways to provide our guests with the best experience every time. Fast, reliable connectivity plays a key role in ensuring that everyone who walks through our doors enjoys unforgettable moments that last a lifetime. Boldyn's state-of-the-art Distributed Antenna System will enhance how our guests experience The O2 Belfast and will be fundamental for us moving forward."

Read the full press release HERE.

Media Contact: media@boldyn.com 

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